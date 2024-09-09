GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IIT Bombay-Washington University in St. Louis invites applications for Joint Executive MBA Program

Updated - September 09, 2024 06:37 pm IST

ANI
Picture credit: X profile of @WUSTL, IIT Bombay website https://www.iitb.ac.in/

The IIT Bombay-WashU Executive MBA program is set to launch its 10th batch in January 2025. The launch event for the 10th cohort of the IIT Bombay - WashU Executive MBA program will be held at the IIT Bombay campus, bringing together a dynamic blend of seasoned professionals and emerging leaders.

This Executive MBA, a collaboration between IIT Bombay and Washington University in St. Louis, is an 18-month program that offers a modular general management curriculum featuring 17 residency teaching modules in India and three in Washington, D.C., and St. Louis.

