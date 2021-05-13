IIT, AIIMS top rankers to provide free crash course for JEE, NEET

GUWAHATI

13 May 2021 13:27 IST

The online training for 45 days from May 24 is available for 100 students on merit basis

A start-up by an Indian Institute of Technology alumnus has offered a free online crash course to help students give final touches to their preparations for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for 2021.

The 45-day training from May 24 would be conducted by some top rankers of IIT and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The free programme through live video would be available for only 100 students post-registration for JEE and NEET, 2001, on a merit basis, a spokesperson of the start-up Edvizo said.

“This course will help the aspirants polish their preparation for the exams amid the unprecedented challenges and another round of lockdown due to the second wave of coronavirus,” the spokesperson said.

Advertising

Advertising

The registered students would be given a unique user ID and password to access the live classes. Each will get more than 125 hours of regular training covering four prime subjects — physics, chemistry, biology and mathematics.

“The students will also be provided with recordings of all classes for better revision,” the spokesperson said.

“Additionally, an online test series and other required course material for studying will be made accessible to the registered students at no cost at all. This will supplement their learning and make them exam-ready,” he said.

The online test series is specially designed to give the students a real experience of the exam. As a special initiative to help all JEE and NEET aspirants, access to online lectures by top tutors of India shall be provided, the spokesperson said.

The registration process through www.edvizo.com/cc began on May 12 and will end on May 16.

The start-up had offered a similar online crash course during the 2020 lockdown, helping about 20,000 students level up the preparation and knowledge for the exams.

“The initiative is an attempt to mitigate the dreadful impact of shutting down coaching institutes again, hampering the students’ learning process,” the spokesperson said.