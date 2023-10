IIMB Bangalore excels in QS Rankings for 2024

October 04, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated October 05, 2023 12:13 am IST - BENGALURU

Two MBA programmes offered by the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) have been ranked in the Global Top 50 by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS). The one-year Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management has moved up three places from last year to secure the 47th rank. The two-year Post Graduate Programme in Management has secured 32nd rank this year. IIMB figured amongst the top 14.8% globally out of 318 programmes ranked by QA, this year, the institute said in a release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.