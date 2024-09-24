ADVERTISEMENT

IIMA announces reservation in PhD admissions from 2025 as per 'govt guidelines'

Published - September 24, 2024 12:23 pm IST - Ahmedabad

The institute, in response to a PIL, had said that it would implement reservations for the SCs, STs, OBCs as well as disabled candidates in doctoral programmes

PTI

A file picture of the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, in Gujarat.

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) has announced that it will implement reservation in the PhD admissions from 2025 as per the "government guidelines".

ADVERTISEMENT

There was no further elaboration from the premier business school on how the quota system will be implemented.

Notably, the IIMA informed the Gujarat High Court last year that it may implement reservations for the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes (OBCs), as well as disabled candidates in doctoral programmes from 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

The institute was then replying to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed in the HC in 2021 by Anil Wagde, a Global IIM Alumni Network member, who had sought the implementation of reservation in the institute's PhD programmes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
No ST candidates recruited in IIMB between 2020 and 2023 despite special drives for reserved categories

Through the PIL, Mr. Wagde had submitted that not providing reservation in the PhD amounted to a violation of constitutional provisions, the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Admission) Act and the University Grants Commission's norms.

The announcement for the 'PhD admissions 2025' posted on the IIMA's website has mentioned that "Government of India guidelines for reservation are followed during admissions"— an indication of quota introduction from next year.

A representative of the IIMA's media department confirmed there was a similar mention about reservation in the admission announcement published in leading newspapers this month.

The last date to apply for the doctoral programme is January 20, 2025 and interviews are likely in March-April next year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US