IIM Sambalpur celebrates 10th Foundation Day, announces AI-driven classroom transformation

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sambalpur marked its 10th Foundation Day with the announcement of an initiative to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) into its classrooms, a move that can revolutionise how students learn.

"The institution, which has consistently focused on innovation, inclusiveness, and integrity, continues to push the boundaries of management education," a press release stated. The Foundation Day celebration, held at the institute's campus, was graced by Uday A Kaole, Chairman and Managing Director of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), as the chief guest, with Dr Anurag Batra and Nishita Baliarsingh, Co-founder and CEO of Nexus Power, serving as the keynote speakers.

IIM Sambalpur's Director, Prof Mahadeo Jaiswal, announced that the institution would soon implement AI in classrooms, enhancing the learning experience by shifting the teacher's role from traditional instruction to fostering creativity and engagement in students. "This initiative will redefine how management education is imparted and how students approach learning," he said. Reflecting on the institute's journey, Prof Jaiswal expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for their support.

He highlighted the remarkable growth of IIM Sambalpur since its inception in 2015, from just 49 MBA students to 320 students today, with an impressive 75 per cent female student body. "IIM Sambalpur has established world-class infrastructure, and we are on the path to onboarding over 60 startups under our incubation centre while fostering international collaborations," Prof Jaiswal added.

In line with the national goals of Viksit Bharat, Prof Jaiswal also announced plans to host a Women's Empowerment Summit in February 2025. Additionally, the institute will establish three new Centres of Excellence this year, expand its MBA programme, and work towards achieving international accreditations, the release stated.

Chief Guest Uday Kaole praised IIM Sambalpur, calling it "the most vibrant and talked-about IIM." He congratulated Prof. Jaiswal for his leadership and the institution's remarkable achievements.

"IIM Sambalpur has created a space for great talent, and MCL looks forward to collaborating with the institute to harness the potential of its students," said Kaole.

Coinciding with Foundation Day, IIM Sambalpur also launched the second edition of the Innovation, Design, and Entrepreneurship (IDE) Bootcamp, an initiative championed by PM Modi. The Bootcamp, scheduled from September 23-27, 2024, is part of a nationwide effort by the Ministry of Education and AICTE to foster innovation and entrepreneurship among student innovators.

More than 3,000 student innovators and innovation ambassadors from higher education institutions across the country participated in the event. "IIM Sambalpur, known for its focus on action-orientated research and experiential learning, actively supports this initiative, providing a platform to nurture entrepreneurial mindsets and creative problem-solving skills," the release stated.

The celebration also featured an exhibition with over 70 startups showcasing products ranging from tech innovations to healthcare solutions.