IIM Mumbai plans ₹800 crore facilities for students and innovation

On its Foundation Day, IIM Mumbai has announced an investment of ₹800 crore for its campus enhancement project. The initiative comes on the heels of the institute's climb to the 6th position in national rankings within a year of its establishment.

To mark Teachers' Day, Shashi Kiran Shetty, Chairman, of the Board of Governance, IIM Mumbai, and Founder and Chairman, of Allcargo Group, inaugurated the commencement of the new facilities. Mr. Shetty emphasized the institute's dedication to providing students with an environment for exploring Artificial Intelligence (AI) and technology.

Dr Satheesh Reddy, President of the Aeronautical Society of India, Former Secretary of DDRND, Chairman, of DRDO, and Scientific Adviser to Raksha Mantri, played a significant role in the inauguration of the enhancement project. He laid the foundation stone for the new development phase of the campus.

The forthcoming facilities will include the net zero campus of the future with residential accommodation for faculty and students, startup ecosystem development, Management Development Programs, and a large auditorium. Additionally, the facility will include an Innovation center focused on banking, finance, and fintech, an AI-based research hub, and a state-of-the-art library connecting students with global resources.

The campus will host a prominent Management Training Center, offering certification courses and serving as a focal point for industry leaders.

Formerly known as NITIE, IIM Mumbai has a legacy in industrial and engineering education. Established in 1963 as NITIE, this institution has a 65-acre campus surrounded by scenic landscapes with lakes on three sides. The institute hosts more than 1,200 students.