IIM Calcutta and TalentSprint introduce AI training for professionals

Published - September 21, 2024 04:45 pm IST

ANI

Indian Institute of Management Kolkata campus. | Photo: Ashoke Chakrabarty/The Hindu

IIM Calcutta and TalentSprint have unveiled a new program: AI For Leaders, led by Prof. Saravana Jaikumar, Associate Professor, Marketing Group, IIM Calcutta and Prof. Prof. Debashis Saha, Professor, Management Information Systems Group, IIM Calcutta.

By focusing on AI's potential to drive business enablement, growth, and transformation, the program prepares leaders to navigate the complexities of the AI-driven landscape and to capitalize on emerging opportunities. In the early days of digital banking's emergence, IIM Calcutta and TalentSprint introduced a Fintech and Financial Blockchain program. This initiative helped professionals navigate the technological revolution in banking and finance.

Recognizing the escalating demand for executives capable of leading in today's complex business environment, they have launched the Executive Program in General Management (EPGM) and the Executive Post-Graduate Program in Global Business Management (EPGBM). This partnership also addresses industry-specific leadership needs.

The Education Leaders' Program (EdLEAP) was developed to equip leaders in the education sector with the new-age tools and skills to shape their schools and academic centers into 'institutes of excellence'. Additionally, the Digital Business Leadership program was introduced to arm leaders and aspiring CXOs with the skills required to navigate digital transformation, driving innovation and sustainable growth.

Established in 2010, TalentSprint is a part of the NSE group partners with academic institutions and big tech global corporations to create futuristic programs and deliver remarkable outcomes.

