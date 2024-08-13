GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IIFT moves up twelve places to 15th in NIRF ranking

Updated - August 13, 2024 05:59 pm IST

Published - August 13, 2024 05:42 pm IST

PTI

The commerce ministry's Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) has moved up twelve place to 15th rank under the management category in the NIRF ranking 2024.

The ranking under the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) was released by the HRD ministry on August 12.

In the last year's ranking, IIFT was at 27th spot as against 24th in 2022.

It was 25th in 2021, 26th in 2020 and 31st in 2019. The institute was ranked at 23rd rank in 2018, 30th in 2017 and 81st in 2016.

NIRF was launched in 2015 to rank higher educational institutions in the country based on objective criteria to promote competitive excellence in such institutions.

IIFT was established in 1963 as an autonomous body under the ministry to contribute in the skill building for the external trade sector of India.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.