Identify your strengths

November 26, 2022 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST

Q / I recently passed Class 12 (Science stream with Biology). I am interested in Law and food production. Which one has more scope? Sneha

A / Dear Sneha,

A / Both choices are far apart, unless you want to be a lawyer in the food processing industry. Identify what you love and enjoy. I would recommend that you get an in-depth career profile done to understand your personality, aptitude and core interests before you choose your course.

Q / I completed Class 12 (PCM) with 95% but am confused about what to do next. I am not interested in JEE, but my parents want me to opt for it. What do I do? Dinesh

A / Dear Dinesh,

A / Unfortunately, this continues to be a challenge. Have you considered Bachelor of Architecture (B. Arch), Ethical Hacking courses or a B.Sc. across Physics, Chemistry, Agriculture, Maths, Statistics, Aviation, Geology, Product Design, Forensic Sciences, Computer Science, Defence Studies, Animation and Multimedia, Physical Sciences? You can also try the National Defence Academy exams to join the Indian Army, Indian Air Force or Indian Navy. Business Administration and Management Studies is another huge cluster, Humanities and Commerce subjects also offer some great career choices.

Q / I completed my B.A. (hons) in Sociology Major and Psychology Minor and am currently pursuing MSW. In the second year, we have to choose a specialisation (options are Community Development, HRM, and Medical and Psychiatric Social Work). I am also a Civil Services aspirant and am confused about which one to choose. Which of these will help my UPSC exam preparations? Saloni

A / Dear Saloni,

A / All three choices are interesting options. You must shortlist one in terms of what you inherently enjoy and will love to study, both at the course level and for the UPSC exam. Make a list of the pros and cons of each once you know the semester portions (with specific topics) for this year and make an informed choice.

Q / I have completed my graduation in Political Science. I want to travel and earn. The Indian Foreign Service excites me, but the syllabus includes Maths, which is my weakest point. I am stressed and demotivated. Is there any travelling-related career that I can pursue? Mahek

A / Dear Mahek,

A / Besides Maths being a weak link, the UPSC exam is also one of India’s most difficult competitive exams. A single attempt can take a few years of preparation, from the prelims to the interview. Jobs that can make you travel the world are that of a flight attendant, a cruise ship worker, an international aid worker, a foreign service worker, an English or a Political Science teacher or a tour guide.

Disclaimer: This column is merely a guiding voice and provides advice and suggestions on education and careers.

The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. Send your questions to eduplus.thehindu@gmail.com with the subject line ‘Off the edge’.