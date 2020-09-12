Identify your interest

12 September 2020 15:55 IST

Are you uncertain about a career option? Do you lack the freedom to choose a subject that you want to pursue? Do you feel low on self-confidence? A Q&A column to assuage your doubts

I am a 25-year-old B.Tech graduate. I have been pursuing the civil services since my graduation but have not even cleared the first stage in the past four years. I have no backup plans and am apprehensive about my future. Kindly help. — Krishna Kumar

Dear Krishna,

Please take a career guidance test as soon as possible to identify your basic attributes and skill sets and look for other employability options based on your aptitude and personality traits. It’s about time to set your plan B in action! Be brave and move forward. Best wishes,

Advertising

Advertising

I am a third-year student of Bachelor of Journalism, Delhi University. What are the options available after graduation? — Shashi Kumar

Dear Shashi,

There are lots of options available. You could be a reporter with a channel/media house, a feature writer, a sub-editor, a proof reader, a news editor, a columnist, a screen writer, a fashion content developer and so on. You need to identify what you are most interested in. Introspect and get some clarity. Best of luck.

I have completed my postgraduation in chemistry and been trying to attempt competitive state or central exams for the last two years. But what I prepare is never tested in the exam, which is frustrating and demotivating. What shall I do? — Throngjumong

Dear Throngjumong,

I am sorry that the last two years have been frustrating and demotivating. Does research interest you? What else would you rather do? What are your interests and hobbies that can be converted into a vocation and a career choice? What are your strengths and what are you good at? A career profiling will help if you are unable to arrive at anything on your own. Move forward, the best is yet to come! Best wishes.

I am nearing the end of my company secretaryship course and want to explore add-ons available with this course. If I want to prepare for a government exam, what should I do? — Shekher

Dear Shekher,

ICWA and Bank PO examinations are common preferences of candidates doing Company Secretary. Speak to at least two people who are doing something that you think you would like and then take the exams. You certainly have lucrative options across public companies, private companies and government companies. Best wishes.

Disclaimer: This column is not a substitute for long-term therapy. It is merely a guiding voice. Some issues may need medical intervention.

The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. She has worked extensively with students and young adults across a range of issues. Send your questions to eduplus.thehindu@gmail.com with the subject line ‘Off the edge’.