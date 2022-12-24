Identify the openings

December 24, 2022 02:32 pm | Updated 02:32 pm IST

Q / I am 22 and have completed my graduation in Information Technology. I didn’t get a job from campus placement. I am trying for off campus recruitment but am unable to pass the interviews. Should I get a part-time job till I get a job in my field or work on my skill sets and apply to more companies? Abhishek

A / Dear Abhishek,

A / You have to identify the gaps and the lack in skillsets that you need to work on, upgrade and enhance so that you feel confident to face an interview panel. Taking another part-time job will be like brushing the real problem under the carpet. Have faith and confidence in yourself, make the changes you need to and visualise what you really want in life. We are all works in progress.

Q / I am going to be an English Honours graduate soon. My parents want me to do my Master’s and become a teacher. But I want to be a cabin crew member and have tried to tell them that I can do an online course and that I do not want to be a teacher. They say aviation careers do not have stability and longevity. How can I convince them? Prabha

A / Dear Prabha,

A / I don’t agree with your parents entirely. Being a cabin crew member is not a forever career but it will certainly satisfy and satiate your dream to be one and work in the aviation industry. Doing your Master’s via distance education or a registered online credible institute is a great idea. You will always have those credentials to pick up a second career choice when you are ready for the same. Also, trust the process of life; you will realise your true calling once you have had the experiences that you consciously want to experience. There is no point in being a dissatisfied, demotivated, demoralised teacher.

Q / I am 18 and have joined B.A. in Psychology, Criminology, and Forensic Science as a Major. I am interested in pursuing a career in Psychology. What are the areas I can specialise in after graduation? Which are the colleges I can consider? Also what are the career prospects? Sudithi

A / Dear Sudithi,

A / Psychology is an umbrella term that you can do much under. This depends on your keen interest and aptitude. In addition to branching off into Criminology and Forensic Science, you could do Social Psychology, Counselling Psychology, Behavioural Psychology, Clinical Psychology, Research, Social Work, Human Resources, Work Force Development or Educational and Rehabilitation Psychology. The choice of college depends on your Master’s and the final course that you shortlist. Some reputed universities for Master’s are D.U, TISS, Christ Bangalore, Mumbai University and Maharaja Sayajirao University of Vadodara..

Q / I have done my PG in Rural Development from IGNOU. I have been preparing for the UPSC exams for four years but without any positive results. Are there any diplomas or other courses I can do to get a job either within India or abroad? Jessica

A / Dear Jessica,

A / Students of M.A. Rural Development have scope across numerous sectors such as NGOs, academic and research institutions, government organisations, welfare institutions, welfare ministry, teaching field, and rural industries. However, the gap of four years can become an issue. You need to identify openings, jobs, and opportunities across government and private sectors who are willing to engage with candidates like yourself on special projects and have allowance and concessions for a regular job entry. You could also branch into other professional courses like PGD in Management, MBA, Project Management, PGD in Digital Marketing or Business Analytics, PGPM and so on.

Disclaimer: This column is merely a guiding voice and provides advice and suggestions on education and careers.

The writer is a practising counsellor and a trainer. Send your questions to eduplus.thehindu@gmail.com with the subject line ‘Off the edge’.