ICSE, ISC exams to be held from February to April next year

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced that Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 exams will be held from February 18 to March 27, 2025 and the Indian School Certificate Class 12 exams will be held from February 13 to April 5 next year.

As many as 2,53,384 candidates (1,35,268 boys and 1,18,116 girls) have registered for the Class 10 exams across 2,803 schools in India, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia and U.A.E.

Similarly, 1,00,067 candidates (52,692 boys and 47,375 girls) will participate in Class 12 exams from 1,461 schools in India, U.A.E and Singapore.

The results for both examinations will be declared in May next year.

“The examination schedule for 2025 can be accessed from CISCE website,” said Joseph Emmanuel, Chief Executive and Secretary, CISCE.

The CISCE has said that 15 minutes will be allotted to the students for reading the question paper. Candidates should reach the exam hall 30 minutes early and remain until the exam ends. They should use black or blue ink for writing and pencils are allowed for diagrams.

The CISCE has also instructed students to clearly mention the Unique Identification number, index number, and subject on all answer sheets and additional materials. Additionally, students have been asked to follow the question paper’s instructions and answer only the required number of questions.

