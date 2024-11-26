ICAI CA Foundation exam postponed to January 16

The Institue of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Tuesday (November 26, 2024) announced that the CA Foundation Examination will now be held on January 16, 2025 instaed of January 14.

The exam has been postponed in view of Makar Sakranti/Bihu/Pongal festivals across India, a statement issued by the ICAI said.

The update comes after DMK MP Kanimozhi said the ICAI’s decision to hold the exams on Pongal, Tamil Nadu’s most celebrated cultural festival, is a deliberate attack on Tamil identity and heritage.

This gross insensitivity reflects their disregard for Tamil traditions and regional autonomy. I demand an immediate postponement of the exam date, she had said in a social media post.

If the Union Government truly respects Tamil sentiments as it claims, it must direct the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, under which ICAI operates, to reschedule the exam. It’s high time the Union Government stops imposing decisions that undermine our cultural diversity and honors the majority Tamil sentiment, Ms. Kanimozhi had said.

The ICAI statement further said that there will be no change in the schedule of Charated Accountants Intermediate Examination.

