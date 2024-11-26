 />

November 26, 2024e-Paper

ICAI CA Foundation exam postponed to January 16

The exam has been postponed in view of Makar Sakranti/Bihu/Pongal festivals across India, a statement issued by the ICAI said

Published - November 26, 2024 10:56 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal, President of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India

Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal, President of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India | Photo Credit: Debasish Bhaduri

The Institue of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Tuesday (November 26, 2024) announced that the CA Foundation Examination will now be held on January 16, 2025 instaed of January 14.

The exam has been postponed in view of Makar Sakranti/Bihu/Pongal festivals across India, a statement issued by the ICAI said.

The update comes after DMK MP Kanimozhi said the ICAI’s decision to hold the exams on Pongal, Tamil Nadu’s most celebrated cultural festival, is a deliberate attack on Tamil identity and heritage.

This gross insensitivity reflects their disregard for Tamil traditions and regional autonomy. I demand an immediate postponement of the exam date, she had said in a social media post.

If the Union Government truly respects Tamil sentiments as it claims, it must direct the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, under which ICAI operates, to reschedule the exam. It’s high time the Union Government stops imposing decisions that undermine our cultural diversity and honors the majority Tamil sentiment, Ms. Kanimozhi had said.

The ICAI statement further said that there will be no change in the schedule of Charated Accountants Intermediate Examination.

Published - November 26, 2024 10:56 am IST

Related Topics

test/examination / education

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.