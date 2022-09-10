Huge gaps in NEP 2020, changes required: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

"If we decide to implement NEP in Delhi, who will teach the students of classes 9 to 12? What will be the qualification of those teachers? Nothing has been discussed about that yet. There is so much gap in the policy"

PTI New Delhi
September 10, 2022 15:22 IST

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia interacts with students during his visit to Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, at Tikri Khurd, in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Changes are required in the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020 and "certain dots need to be connected" in the scheme, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday.

In his address at a programme organised by the Delhi Teachers University in New Delhi, Mr. Sisodia said education-related policies should be given a 360-degree view and all aspects, including teacher training, included in it.

"Changes are needed in NEP 2020. There are certain dots that need to be connected in this policy. It is also the vision of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that education-related policies are given a 360-degree view, and all aspects including teacher training should be included in it," he said.

The programme, "Connecting the Dots" was held to discuss the National Education Policy, 2020.

There is a "huge gap" in NEP 2020 and it "cannot be implemented immediately", Mr. Sisodia claimed.

"If we decide to implement NEP in Delhi, who will teach the students of classes 9 to 12? What will be the qualification of those teachers? Nothing has been discussed about that yet. There is so much gap in the policy," he said.

Mr. Sisodia added that the Delhi government has provided "all possible facilities" to teachers in Delhi to be "well-trained".

"The Delhi government and the Teachers' University are working together, and we have provided all possible facilities for teachers to be well-trained. The teaching profession is highly respected but unfortunately not encouraged in the society," the Deputy Chief Minister said.

He added that there was a "vast difference" in drafting a policy and implementing it.

