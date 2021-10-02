Future leaders in the making

02 October 2021 16:12 IST

YuWaah aims to prepare young people transition from education and learning to productive work and active citizenship

Currently, there are over 1.8 billion young people between the ages of 10 and 24 globally, of which an estimated 20% lives in India. Engaging with this demographic group presents a unique opportunity to bring about dynamic and sustainable change in the country’s socio-economic landscape.

In 2018, as part of the UN Youth Policy 2030, UNICEF launched the global Generation Unlimited (Gen-U) movement to meet the urgent needs of young people and to expand learning, skill development, employment and engagement opportunities. The India chapter of Generation Unlimited — YuWaah — was launched in 2019. “By 2030, YuWaah aims to build pathways to aspirational socio-economic opportunities for 100 million young people; facilitate 200 million young people to gain relevant skills for productive lives and the future of work; and partner with 300 million young people as change-makers and create spaces for developing their leadership,” says Dhuwarakha Sriram, Chief of Generation Unlimited (YuWaah), Youth Development and Partnerships at UNICEF India.

Towards empowerment

YuWaah’s mission is to enable all young people — wherever they may be — to realise their full potential. “We achieve this by partnering with young people themselves; facilitating diverse, equal-footing and multi-stakeholder platforms for listening to and amplifying young people’s voices, perspectives and priorities; optimising investments towards at-scale learning, skilling, leadership and employment opportunities; and enabling all young people’s access to the same, especially those stemming from most marginalised communities,” adds Sriram.

During the second wave of the pandemic, YuWaah saw an opportunity to mobilise the youth in a pan-India movement called the #Young Warrior. Young people were engaged in a series of easy and real-life tasks, including promoting access to verified information and essential services, vaccine registration, COVID-19 appropriate behaviours and myth-busting to safeguard themselves, their families and their communities. A series of innovative channels such as WhatsApp/Facebook-based chatbot, Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS), Community Radio, Capacity Building sessions and Interactive Knowledge Hub were used to support young people’s participation and leadership in this movement. Each young person was encouraged to enroll 10 more and pledge to take action to protect themselves, their families and their communities against COVID-19, collectively impacting 50+ million people across the country. This led to 2.83 million specific and measurable actions.

Leveraging the successes, learnings and large partnership network created during the Young Warrior movement, an ambitious and expanded second phase, YoungWarriorNXT was conceptualised in August 2021. “It aims to deploy large-scale learning and skilling solutions for youth whose education has been disrupted. It will address the missing link of employability and life skills and use multiple channels so that no youth gets left behind in acquiring 21st century skills,” explains Sriram. This initiative will offer a range of opportunities like local demand-based skilling with job matching through quality internships and apprenticeships and promote entrepreneurship.

#YoungWarriorNXT aims to empower 10 million young people with essential life and employability skills that shall enable them to pursue successful lives and careers and focuses on transforming Young Warriors into Young Leaders by equipping them with essential life skills (decision making, problem-solving, self-awareness, communication); employability skills (Technical and Vocational Education and Training), and mental health and well-being skills (stress management, self-care, self-awareness).

To be #YoungWarriorNXT

