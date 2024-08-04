How will the next wave of Gen-AI tools transform learning?

With an estimated 40% of its population under 25 years, India has immense potential to shape its economic future. Combined with a significant investment in education, the nation’s prospects for continued growth are vast. We have already seen quality elementary education made universal through the Right to Education Act, boosting overall literacy levels from 61% in 2001 to 76% in 2022. Over 90% of the urban youth between six and 17 years attended school in 2021, and currently higher education enrolment has soared to 43 million students, up nearly two million in just one year.

Intense debates

Now, with the advent of AI, we are entering an era with the potential to build on such gains and further improve learning outcomes provided that we navigate it with care. There is no doubt that the rise of Generative AI tools such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google Gemini has shaken the world of education. Their emergence has prompted intense debates among teachers, administrators, and students about whether they should be deployed to support learning inside and outside the classroom and, if so, under what guidelines.

As the debate continues, student adoption of GenAI has been swift. A recent global student survey shows that 44% of Indian undergraduates have used GenAI for their university studies and, of those who do, 60% input a question one or more times a day. However, while adoption is broad, students are aware of the limitations of current GenAI tools. The same study found that, of the 44%, 28% are concerned about receiving inaccurate or incorrect information, while 49% of all Indian students surveyed said they would like to see the involvement of human expertise in generating answers.

These findings show that excitement for the technology’s possibilities must be weighed against its limitations. Rapid advancements are underway and, as large language models (LLMs) verticalise for education, the next wave of AI-powered learning tools can both serve as an invaluable supplement to a teacher’s classroom activities and elevate how students learn. So, what might we expect from GenAI-powered learning tools that get it right, and how will they truly personalise learning?

Way forward

First, students could have a learning assistant that anticipates their needs and adapts to their strengths and weaknesses. The promise of adaptive learning has been unfulfilled for decades in part because creating on-demand variations of learning materials for each individual student was too costly. GenAI tools for learning —when fine-tuned and evaluated rigorously to align with education outcomes — can respond instantaneously and in a more natural, back-and-forth conversational interface with students.

Conversational AI, designed for learning, can recognise the type of question a student is struggling with and provides the most relevant and effective response. For example, discerning when a procedural question needs to be broken down step-by-step or when a conceptual question could be illustrated with a real-world example. Conversational AI can encourage more active engagement by suggesting prompts that students might ask to deepen their learning. Guiding students to create useful follow-up prompts will also teach them how to interact with GenAI systems.

By integrating learning analytics that measure how students are learning, an AI learning assistant can also help students improve their study habits and up-level their learning such as finding the optimal time of day to learn and generating just-in-time learning aids such as practice problems personalised to individual need. AI’s immediate feedback capabilities can correct errors in the moment, provide adaptive hints to help students get unstuck, and encourage them to push through difficult concepts.

Such innovations will support students on their individualised learning journey. However, in order to deliver on the promise of AI-enabled personalised learning, the next generation of GenAI models for education need to be fine-tuned on high-quality educational content and evaluated by both human subject-matter experts and students themselves.

As the application of AI in education emerges, the teacher’s role remains critical. A student’s unique developmental path cannot be facilitated solely by algorithms and large language models. However, when AI tools are deployed thoughtfully and strategically, they can deliver a personalised learning experience that adapts to students’ pace and needs, offering supplemental support when and where most needed.

With more students enrolling for higher education, It is imperative to find the best way to help learners succeed. The synergy between human and artificial intelligence offers a promising path that leverages the best of both sides to help learners fulfil their potential in a rapidly changing world.

The writer is a former tenured professor at Suffolk University, Boston, and is currently the Chief Academic Officer at Chegg Inc.