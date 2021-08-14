Lend a helping hand

14 August 2021 13:15 IST

How we can assist our youth to cope with these troubled times

According to a study published in the Asian Journal of Psychiatry, over 53% of Indian university students suffer from moderate to extremely severe depression. The COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns haven’t been kind to the students, who were among the worst hit emotionally. Around 58% experienced a significant increase in their stress levels and severe deterioration in their emotions of anger, anxiety, loneliness, hopelessness, and happiness. Looking into complaints received over the past year and a half, the top three issues turned out to be:

Relationships: The pandemic has tested many young relationships with partners unexpectedly being separated from each other. For many, it led to breakups.

Anxiety: Many were anxious and worried about the impact the pandemic would have on their career prospects and placements. Added to this was the ever-present anxiety of contracting COVID-19. Many fought feelings of loneliness and isolation brought on by lockdown and strict social distancing. All this also led to a fall in confidence.

Loss of work-life balance: Many students found themselves either not focusing enough on their work or focusing so much that it seemed to consume other aspects of their lives.

We need to come together as a country and community to protect our youth at three levels.

At the individual level, the youth need to be empowered to become more resilient. For this, educational institutions need to introduce stress management training, e-courses for self-help and professional therapy support.

At the community level, institutes must make it mandatory of their communities (including students) to undergo training in Psychological First Aid and Suicide Gatekeeping to build a culture of peer support and care.

At the organisational level, whether of an institution or government, mental health needs to be on the agenda of the leaders.

In this way, we can ensure that students can cope with the tough times and grow up to bes resilient, well-rounded adults.

The writer is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, YourDOST