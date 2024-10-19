How using case studies and archetypes in the classroom can unlock student potential

At higher education levels, students need to grasp advanced concepts and skills. The transition from theoretical learning to practical application can be challenging, and top educational institutes recognise the value of teaching through case studies. Cases, based on real-world situations, present dilemmas that require students to make decisions, fostering critical thinking and problem-solving.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a case session, students read the case and analyse the facts and data to justify their decisions in class discussions. A well-executed session is charged with energy and differing viewpoints. The role of the educator is crucial in facilitating this dynamic environment, ensuring discussions are productive and insightful. Educators can elevate learning outcomes by unlocking archetypes within students as they navigate these discussions.

World of archetypes

According to Carl Jung, all humans are born with social blueprints of archetypes such as Father-Mother, Child, Man-Woman, Wise Old Man-Woman, Jester, Hero-Heroine, and others. These archetypes influence behaviour and thoughts, shaping the psyche. Over millennia, archetypes evolved and became ingrained in human civilisation, with each representing different aspects of the human experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tapping into these archetypes allows individuals to access parts of themselves that influence their thinking and behaviour. The highest calling of a teacher is to guide students toward “Deep Knowing,” helping them explore and activate these archetypal energies. In today’s rapidly changing world, educators must constantly adapt to meet evolving student needs and remain effective facilitators of knowledge.

The Hero-Heroine archetype represents an inner journey of initiation, transformation, and return. This process, much like in Disney’s Moana, involves facing challenges, gaining wisdom, and achieving self-realisation. In case-based learning, students face a call to action, navigate challenges, and synthesise complex information. The educator’s role is to activate the archetype and guide students toward personal growth, as they tackle these challenges. By the end of the session, students return to the class with knowledge that benefits the entire group.

The Sage archetype represents the pursuit of knowledge and truth. Educators can activate this archetype by encouraging students to ask probing questions, challenge assumptions, and engage in thoughtful dialogue. The Socratic method is a powerful tool in this process, pushing students to seek deeper understanding.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Creator archetype symbolises creativity and innovation. In a university setting, it is activated when students are asked to think outside the box or come up with novel solutions. Educators can foster this archetype by assigning tasks such as designing experiments, creating business plans, or exploring new ideas. This is often seen in entrepreneurial and STEM courses, where students are encouraged to develop innovative models.

The Explorer archetype values freedom of expression and thought and drives individuals to seek autonomy and growth through self-discovery. In the classroom, educators can nudge students to explore parts of themselves through reflections, allowing them to uncover hidden facets of their identity.

Many educators encounter students who embody the Jester archetype; the “class clown” who disrupts learning with humour. While this may seem unproductive, it serves an important function in breaking the monotony of learning and challenging authority in a light-hearted way. Recognising the value of this archetype allows educators to reflect on their teaching methods and the structure of their lessons.

The purpose of education is to move students from ignorance to understanding, and case discussions provide a powerful platform for educators to unlock student potential. By tapping into archetypes, educators can create learning experiences that are not only educational but transformational, preparing students to become more self-aware and ethically driven in their future careers.

The writer is Manager-Insights, IIMA Ventures, a start-up incubator established by IIM-Ahmedabad

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.