How to stand out in Group Discussions and Personal Interviews

November 04, 2023 02:36 pm | Updated 02:36 pm IST

Every year, MBA aspirants experience a series of formidable challenges after successfully passing the first hurdle of entrance exams. Group Discussions (GD), Essay Writing, and Personal Interviews (PI) are essential components of the selection process for B-schools. These stages allow selection committees to examine a candidate’s personality, skills, and overall aptitude. Excelling in group discussions and personal interviews requires thorough preparation, effective communication, and a well-defined understanding of yourself and your goals. Here are a few tips to excel in Group Discussions and Personal Interviews.

Group Discussions:

Speaking skills: Dedicate 15 minutes daily to reading aloud from books or articles. Practise speaking in front of a mirror once a week to enhance articulation and thought organisation.

Build confidence: Start having discussions with friends and family to gain confidence.

Competitive Group Discussions: After a couple of weeks of content preparation, join competitive group discussions with other aspirants. This real-time practice will help you adapt to different group dynamics.

Listening: Actively listening is often underestimated. A good listener can convey ideas effectively and contribute positively by building on others’ ideas. Avoid the temptation to dominate the discussion.

Make notes: Understand the topic thoroughly and create bullet points and examples in your own words. This will enable you to convey your viewpoint clearly and intelligibly.

Citations: When presenting facts or quotes, always provide the source. This indicates your commitment to accuracy and truthfulness.

Professional conduct: Treat group discussions as if they are corporate meetings. Respect all participants, don’t put others down, and use a professional approach. This will keep you informed and reduce errors.

Seize the moment: When facing articulate speakers, look for opportunities when a speaker is momentarily at a loss for words. Jump in, add to his/her point, and smoothly transition into sharing your thoughts.

Explore perspectives: Develop a habit of considering various aspects of a topic such as social, political, economic, environmental, legal, and technological factors. This adds depth to the discussion.

Personal Interview

Self-clarity: Self-awareness is paramount. Candidates must be able to answer questions about their motivations, short-term and long-term goals, strengths, weaknesses, and leadership abilities. Failing to do so may project immaturity.

Showcase yourself: Approach the interview as an opportunity to present yourself as a strong fit for the specific programme. Articulate why you are the ideal candidate and how the course aligns with your aspirations.

Admit to not knowing: It’s perfectly acceptable not to know the answer to every question. Interviewers do not expect candidates to be all-knowing. They may ask challenging questions to assess the limits of your knowledge.

Anticipate cross-questioning: Prepare for in-depth cross-questioning to stay composed and confident during the interview.

Core subject knowledge: Ensure you are well-versed in the basics of your core subjects, as questions often revolve around fundamental concepts rather than advanced topics.

Stay informed: Be knowledgeable about a wide range of topics, including business, world economics, politics, science, and technology. Stay updated on the latest developments to handle content-related questions effectively.

Life experiences: Be prepared to discuss your personality, work experiences, values, ethics, hobbies, and their influence on your life.

Introduction: Use your introduction to steer the interview in a direction that showcases your strengths. Be honest, clear, and effective when introducing yourself.

The writer is Co-founder and Chief Product and Growth Officer, Toprankers.

