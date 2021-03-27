Age of emerging changemakers

How to simultaneously cope with entrepreneurship training and studies

There has been much debate about whether entrepreneurship training, along with studies, is a good idea and whether it would impact academic performance. The crucial point is that entrepreneurship is not a regular course; it is a lifetime skill.

There are many entrepreneurship courses that help students develop new skills, polish existing ones, and prepare themselves for the future. Additionally, it develops capacities such as resilience, curiosity, innovation, problem-solving and decision-making, creativity, working with a team, and public speaking, apart from developing one’s imagination.

Importance

Businesses across the globe are evolving at an unprecedented pace, but entry-level professionals lack knowledge about the corporate world and the real-world skills needed to deal with a competitive workplace or new operational requirements. This is because schools or universities focus too much on theory and are out-of-sync with the real world.

In addition to helping students cope with their studies, these courses give them a chance to learn beyond the textbook in unconventional ways such as brainstorming, developing innovative ideas, executing them and taking them to the world.

Difference

Entrepreneurship training benefits learners from varied backgrounds, as it stimulates out-of-the-box thinking and teaches them to recognise opportunity, ensures social justice, instils confidence, and stimulates the economy by giving youngsters the wherewithal to ideate and develop their own ventures. This may include learning about core business areas such as sales, finance, marketing, accounting and management, in addition to broader ranging skills such as effective communication, adaptability and confidence.

Hand-in-hand

Entrepreneurial training is like building qualities for oneself. It is a passion-driven and an experiential course in which students need not study numerous books. A few hours a week is enough.

Schools and higher education institutions should encourage students to volunteer ideas, think independently, spot opportunities, take risks, develop response plans to challenging situations and put academic knowledge to practical use by linking their curricula to real-life business challenges. For students driven to be entrepreneurs, a blend of theoretical knowledge and practical exposure will be a boon. To instil confidence in their ideas, classroom education should expose them to real-life situations by organising business plan competitions regularly and leveraging live industry projects and interactions with entrepreneurs and business leaders.

The writer is Founder and CEO of MetamorphosisEdu