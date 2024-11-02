How to reduce the burden of entrance exams on students

Entrance exams have been used mostly to assess how successful prospective students are likely to be in the institutions of higher learning. These tests are used mainly by higher educational institutions or national testing agencies with at least some degree of selectivity in terms of admission, particularly to identify students who are good in language, Maths, Science, logical reasoning, general knowledge, current trends, and study skills. The combination of certain components and the weightage differs from one admission test to another depending on the course requirements. Writing an entrance exam helps one gauge their knowledge, aptitude, confidence and suitability to pursue an education in that particular field. It may also help students discover their strengths and weaknesses.

Problem areas

In India, entrance exams are perceived as a test of knowledge to determine the student’s fate rather than as an opportunity to understand one’s condition and position in knowledge. With decisions being made due to crowd referrals and advice from parents and “career gurus” rather than on individual interest, this leads to increased stress levels. While an entrance exam looks at how much a student studies in that particular subject, it lacks an assessment of a student’s efficiency and effectiveness in what they do and in accomplishing what they want. This tends to discourage many students from getting into areas of their interest and choice.

Entrance exams have also paved the way for coaching and “shadow education”. This may destroy students’ creativity, as they are bombarded with assignments, practice problems, previous years’ question papers and daily tests. Studies indicate that this kind of cramming may increase dependence on passive learning and reduce time for true learning. Further, there is huge pressure from parents and others to perform kills children from within. and makes them vulnerable to depression and mental illness. According to data from the National Crime Records Bureau, 1.2 % of 1,70,924 suicides in 2022 were attributed to failure in exams.

Mitigation strategies

The quality of education and teaching has to be improved tremendously to ensure that students are both confident and competent in seeking a higher course of their choice and interest. Teaching plans should be designed and implemented in strict accordance with curriculum standards rather than focusing on coaching. Repetitive or punitive school work should be restricted or controlled to help students learn and offer adequate time to plan and learn for higher learning.

A well-tailored orientation to prepare students for higher education — from institutions or teachers — should start during the early stages of senior secondary level to help them identify courses that suit their level of knowledge, interest, capability, and career perspective and, above all, the purpose of preparing themselves for an entrance examination. Compelled aspiration toward a single course during early or middle school must be avoided because it may prevent children from exploring plenty of other courses.

Full-time career counsellors should be appointed to advise students on being realistic in choosing career options. The administration must mandatorily facilitate interactions between the students, parents and counsellors at least four times a year to ensure they are aware of the educational environment, curriculum, intensity of teaching and learning, study-life integration, controlling minimum sleep hours, good nutrition, personal and public hygiene, congenial environment at home and career options. The matter of positive parenting should also be addressed.

Achieving equal study opportunities for all can be a reality provided policymakers, schools, students, and parents work together for student well-being. Students should not be deprived of their right to choose a higher educational institution and the course of their dreams. Above all, it is time educators, governments and policymakers adopted a more human-oriented entrance exam and different admission procedures to match the diversity of society.

The writer is Principal, Faculty of Management Sciences, Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research Deemed-to-be University, Chennai. Email: sjesiah@gmail.com