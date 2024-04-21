How to reap the benefits of reading

April 21, 2024 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST

Many educational institutions and organisations host summer camps and workshops to foster students’ reading habits. While some prove successful, others may not achieve the desired results for various reasons. #IndiaReads, a reading movement initiated by the English Language Teachers’ Association of India (ELTAI), also arranges such camps and, during discussions about the modules, several key questions arose: What should be the theme? What kinds of books truly engage readers? How can one become an engaged reader?

While the phrase “Read, Reflect, Share” provides a clear insight into the theme and purpose, it also serves as a formula for students to become engaged readers.

During a recent reading workshop, I distributed copies of an anecdote on happiness to kickstart a discussion on the factors that contribute to it. The ensuing conversation was engaging and enlightening, marked by diverse perspectives and constructive exchanges of ideas. In essence, content that touches the heart, evokes emotions, and motivates the reader can help them become engaged readers. If a simple anecdote can prompt individuals to reflect, relate it to their own experiences, and share their insights with others, then surely good books have the potential to catalyse transformative change in their lives and that of others.

In an interview with The New York Times, French author and the 2014 Nobel Prize Literature awardee Jean Patrick Modiano, said, “Good books make good people! A book that profoundly moves or thrills you makes you a more sensitive person, and therefore a better one.”

The purpose of reading extends beyond mere pleasure; it is a journey towards personal growth and societal betterment. It is often said that the most profound learning experiences occur when one transitions from ignorance to knowledge; a move from zero to one or one to two. Similarly, a book’s worth transcends mere information dissemination; it lies in its ability to empower readers to apply that knowledge for the betterment of society.

Reading, whether fiction or non-fiction, offers a multitude of benefits tailored to individual interests. Fiction enthusiasts find themselves transported to imaginative realms, encountering diverse characters and gaining profound insights into the human condition and society. On the other hand, readers of non-fiction engage in mental gymnastics, pondering over content, raising questions, and seeking answers, thereby exercising their cognitive faculties.

What distinguishes a truly remarkable read is its ability to resonate deeply with the reader, elicit emotions and facilitate introspection. Research conducted at Lund University in Sweden has shown that reading books in a foreign language can even lead to an enlargement of the hippocampus, a brain region associated with learning and memory, underscoring the cognitive benefits. But there are more positives. Reading serves as a potent stress-reliever, expands one’s knowledge base, and enriches thought processes. It is no wonder that regular reading is often cited as a hallmark of great leadership, as it fosters personal development and cultivates effective communication skills.

In essence, reading is not merely a pastime; it is a transformative endeavour that nourishes the mind, nurtures empathy, and empowers individuals to become agents of positive change in their communities and beyond.

In today’s world, we come across a multitude of interesting, inspirational, and thought-provoking content on social media, in books, and in magazines. Some individuals simply skim through what they read without truly engaging with the material. Engaged readers or reflective readers, on the other hand genuinely enjoy the act of reading and actively participate in the process. They appreciate text in all its forms, critically analyse the text, language, symbols, and more. They pause, reflect, pose questions, and seek hidden meanings. As Keene and Zimmerman explain in Mosaic of Thought, engaged readers make connections between the text and other texts, the world around them, and their own experiencees.

By reflecting on their readings and exchanging thoughts with others, reflective readers enrich their reading experiences. This exchange of viewpoints, active listening, and response also broadens their minds and fosters greater openness. Essentially, reading facilitates the absorption of knowledge, while sharing it with others fosters wisdom.

There are several benefits to sharing what one reads. One significant advantage is the enhancement of their critical thinking skills. For example, when readers articulate their perspectives on a book, they develop the ability to be discerning readers. They anticipate questions that others might pose and consider potential responses. Many individuals have affirmed the positive impact of discussing books and exchanging ideas, highlighting how it has influenced their thinking. Reading with reflection and sharing these reflections with others can maximise the rewards of reading.

The writer is an ELT resource person and education columnist. rayanal@yahoo.co.uk

