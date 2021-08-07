What’s in a name?

Find out how to pronounce and use the words ‘alias’ and ‘pseudonym’

What is the difference between ‘alias’ and ‘pseudonym’? (S.V. Nagesh, Hyderabad)

Let us deal with the pronunciation of both words, first. The ‘p’ in pseudonym is silent; the first syllable rhymes with ‘few’, ‘due’ and ‘cue’, while the final syllable rhymes with ‘him’, ‘dim’ and ‘gym’. The vowel in the second syllable sounds like the ‘a’ in China. One way of pronouncing the word is ‘SYUU-de-nim’, with the stress on the first syllable. In the case of ‘alias’, the first ‘a’ is pronounced like the ‘ay’ in ‘pay’, ‘say’ and ‘gay’, while the second is like the ‘a’ in ‘china’. The ‘i’ in the second syllable sounds like the ‘i’ in ‘it’, ‘hit’ and ‘knit’. The word is pronounced ‘A-li-es’ with the stress on the first syllable.

‘Pseudonym’ comes from the Greek pseudo meaning ‘false’ and onyma meaning ‘name’; the word literally means ‘false name’. Nowadays, it is mostly used to refer to the fictitious name that artists — writers and entertainers — choose to use instead of their real name. There are many authors who do not wish to reveal their identity, and therefore publish their book under a fictitious name. This made-up name that they use is frequently referred to as pseudonym. For example, the real name of Lewis Carroll, the author of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, was Charles Dodgson. Lewis Carroll was Dodgson’s pseudonym. In this case, it is also possible to say that Lewis Carroll was Dodgson’s ‘pen name’. When an actor decides to perform under an assumed name, it is usually referred to as his ‘stage name’. For example, Muhammad Yusuf Khan’s stage name was Dilip Kumar — the legendary actor who passed away recently.

The editor wants me to publish the novel under a pseudonym.

The word ‘alias’ is the abbreviated form of the Latin expression alias dictus, meaning ‘at other times’ or ‘otherwise called’. Like the word ‘pseudonym’, it is usually used to refer to the false name that an individual uses in order to conceal his identity. While the former is mostly limited to artists, any individual can have an alias. For example, your official name may be Chandrasekhar, but everyone at home may call you ‘Balu’. Balu is your alias. An alias is a name by which a person is also known.

Chandrasekhar, alias Balu, is well known in our area.

The well-known actor had rented the cottage under an alias.

While the word ‘pseudonym’ is a neutral term; ‘alias’, at times, carries a negative connotation. Writers may choose to use a pseudonym because they wish to avoid the limelight or publicity. This is not always the case with an ‘alias’. Criminals, sometimes, use an alias to hide their identity — their motive to do so, however, is very different. It could be to deceive others — to trick someone out of their money, etc. Sometimes, a criminal uses an alias because he wants to escape the long arm of the law. Charles Sobhraj, for example, made use of several aliases.

********

I chose to publish the first ‘Shopaholic’ book under a pseudonym because I wanted it to be judged on its own merits. Sophie Kinsella

The writer taught at the English and Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad. upendrankye@gmail.com