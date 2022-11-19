How to prepare for JEE and NEET simultaneously?

November 19, 2022 01:47 pm | Updated 01:47 pm IST

IIT-JEE and NEET are two exams that many students opt to take. While studying for both is not impossible, it is certainly challenging. Students who are proficient in Maths and Biology can opt for PCMB stream and prepare for both.

While the syllabus of Physics and Chemistry for both JEE and NEET is the same, the level of Physics in JEE is far more complex than in NEET. For Chemistry, the NCERT Class 11 and Class 12 books are sufficient for preparation. But Physics requires more practice. Once the fundamentals are understood, solving problems won’t be difficult. The same goes for Maths.

ADVERTISEMENT

Preparation tips

Split your time into seven slots: sleep, self-care, school, coaching, relaxing, self-study, homework (both school and coaching.

While studying, prepare Maths and Physics for JEE, as the levels is more difficult here. Study Chemistry and Biology for NEET.

Allot one hour of self-study for each subject. Keep your weakest subject to the end.

Work out Physics and Maths exercises on paper. Learn Chemistry and Biology through repetition. Keep early morning for the latter and late evening for the former.

Trending

When learning formulae, keep a chapter-wise list. Solve at least five kinds of questions on each one.

Do not refer to multiple books for each subject. Stick to one good book.

Make notes for each chapter so that revision becomes easier.

Make sure you clear your doubts as and when they occur. Reach out to your teachers or experts for this.

Start taking mock tests regularly in the last three months before the exam.

The writer is the founder of Instaprep by 7 Classes.