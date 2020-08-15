Focus on the future

With the lockdown throwing academic schedules off track, how can students optimise their opportunities?

About 15 years ago, higher education institutions in Tamil Nadu, particularly in professional courses such as engineering and medicine, saw frequent delays in classes commencing due to reasons like court cases on certain special reservations. This year, this is happening nationally, as a consequence of COVID-19.

With the class XII results being much delayed, the admission process for NEET and JEE will also be postponed. The Education Minister’s statements seem to indicate that higher education institutions can reopen only during or after September. Consequently, students and parents will have to face many academic and non-academic problems this year. It may be worth considering a few issues along with possible remedial measures.

Reduced working days

First, the number of working days of the institution will be fewer. The usual 90-day duration of a semester in engineering colleges cannot be maintained. Providing for the usual theory, practical and special classes, freshers’ orientation, tutorial classes, association activities, periodical tests, assignments and assessments, semester exams... cannot be held as usual.

One obvious answer is to work for more days including on Saturdays and other holidays. Study holidays can be shortened or totally avoided. Another option is to reduce the first semester syllabus.

Exam load

The odd-semester exam can either be postponed or held in conjunction with the next even-semester exam only this time. This will also allow additional working days in the current semester. This has been done before in the Directorate of Technical Education colleges before their affiliation to Anna University.

Reduced choices

Many students join a regular degree course if they fail to get a seat in professional courses. To facilitate this, admissions in arts/science colleges may be initiated about a week after the admission process in professional colleges just this once.

Failure in the first semester

Many students fail subjects in the first semester. In engineering, for instance, ‘engineering mathematics’ and ‘engineering mechanics’ are the problem areas. This is partly because topics like calculus for engineering are not taught in high school. The gap between finishing school and entering college also plays a part. Therefore, students must prepare by brushing up on important topics.

A sound body

Students must also have ‘a sound mind in a sound body’. They should use the current free time to equip themselves physically and mentally for the upcoming academic year.

The writer is a former professor and director of entrance exams and admission, Anna University, Chennai