As students from across the globe seek to pursue higher education opportunities abroad, the efficient handling of financial transactions becomes paramount. This intricate web of payments involves many stakeholders, including students, parents, educational institutions, financial entities, and service-providers.

Payment methods

According to the Indian Student Mobility Report 2023-24, the study abroad payments ecosystem includes several key categories of financial transactions. The main categories of payments are tuition fees, visa fees, and accommodation costs. Other additional costs are living expenses, insurance premiums, exam and application fees. These transactions are facilitated by an array of payment methods. Wire transfers are the most common means to transfer large sums internationally. They are both straightforward and reliable. Another option is to use credit or debit cards but these may incur foreign transaction fees and be less cost-effective. A third way is digital wallets, which have become popular when it comes to smaller amounts. Education loans offer direct payment from the financial institution to the educational institution, easing the burden on the student. Forex cards, preloaded with foreign currency are useful to manage immediate expenses upon arrival.

Limitations

However, there are challenges involved in all of these. Regulatory complexities involve navigating the financial regulation of the home and host countries leading to intricate procedures to ensure compliance. Technical issues such as payment delay and system downtime can disrupt the smooth flow of transactions. Security concerns loom large with the international nature of transactions rendering them susceptible to fraud, scams, and data breaches. Financial barriers such as high transaction fees and exchange rate fluctuations can also be a problem in managing finances in the host country.

However, there are innovative solutions to these issues. Platforms such as EasyTransfer help streamline student payments by allowing to use local payment methods from their home countries, offering transparent and live market exchange rates. This encourages student choice and allows international students to ‘Pay Like a Local’.

Safety tips

However, students must exercise caution and safeguard themselves by using simple checks. Here are some tips:

Use tools such as Social Proof Scan that give authentic reviews, real-time testimonials, and community ratings to gauge trustworthiness. Prioritise platforms with ‘Fort Knox’ payment setups fortified with SSL encryption, multi-factor authentication, and secure gateways. Consider Vetted Partnerships that align with reputable universities, trusted accommodations, and certified housing providers. Use secure international payment platforms such as EasyTransfer, PayPal or credit cards and steer clear of shady wire transfers or sketchy schemes.

An important aspect is to dive into platforms with a ‘Terms and Trouble-read’ approach, where one can scrutinise cancellation policies, refund terms, and dispute resolution frameworks. Also, ensure these platforms offer accessible customer support through multiple channels such as live chat, phone, or email for speedy issue resolution. Last, employ a Gut-Check Guideline. Trust your instincts; if it feels too good to be true or if red flags pop up, move away and explore safer options.

By addressing the complexities inherent in international payments, such platforms play a crucial role in facilitating the study abroad experience for students and empowering them to manage their finances effectively as they embark on their educational journeys.

The writer is CEO and Founder, University Living.

