How to measure if you need an MBA

April 06, 2024 02:02 pm | Updated 02:02 pm IST

An MBA goes beyond market expertise and emphasises crucial skills such as interpersonal communication, leadership, strategic thinking, problem-solving, time management, networking, teamwork, and critical and analytical thinking, all of which are essential in the professional and personal realms. However, how does one assess the necessity of doing an MBA? Here are some ways to evaluate the potential benefits of this path:

A common perception is that an MBA is strictly aligned with marketing and business management. However, in reality, it is applicable across a diverse range of sectors. Today, specialisations are available in domains such as Human Resources, International Business, Business Analytics, Tourism and Hospitality, Clinical Research Management, Aviation, Fashion and more with each offering unique perspectives and expertise relevant across industries.

Consider the professional who consistently delivers quality work but struggles to achieve full potential. The issue may not be lack of effort but may stem from communication barriers or an inability to effectively manage workloads. These challenges can be addressed by the multifaceted skillset one acquires through an MBA programme, which prepares them to navigate workplace complexities with greater competence. It’s a strategic investment in the human capital of oneself and offers an avenue to augment one’s professional toolkit with essential lifelong skills.

Benefits

Enhancing career opportunities and making a name involves building connections with experts, creating a brand name, and increasing visibility. According to data collected by LinkedIn, 85% of jobs are filled through networking. Interactions with experts offer one perspectives and knowledge about the domain and its current trends. An MBA provides opportunities to interact with such experts, attend workshops and seminars, thereby building connections. For one who aims to establish him/herself in the industry, an MBA is an apt choice.

For those who want to develop unique perspectives and skills, an MBA offers a supportive environment and toolkit to refine ideas, gain the support necessary for venture creation and enables interactions with mentors, training programmes through workshops and meetings with like-minded people.

Thus the shift calculator suggests that individuals who identify with the above situations may find an MBA aligning with their professional development goals. For others, alternative paths such as certification courses may provide better clarity.

An MBA is more than an educational pursuit; it’s a transformative engagement that fortifies one’s ability to scale professional heights. Assess your career goals and vision and see if an MBA aligns with it. This will ensure that the educational choice you make will be a strategic one that amplifies your potential in an ever-evolving job market.

The writer is the Director, Management Development Institute (MDI) Gurgaon