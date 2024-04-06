GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

How to measure if you need an MBA

Is an MBA only for those eyeing a business management career, or does it have a broader relevance?

April 06, 2024 02:02 pm | Updated 02:02 pm IST

Arvind Sahay
For those who want to develop unique perspectives and skills, an MBA offers a supportive environment and toolkit to refine ideas.

For those who want to develop unique perspectives and skills, an MBA offers a supportive environment and toolkit to refine ideas. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

An MBA goes beyond market expertise and emphasises crucial skills such as interpersonal communication, leadership, strategic thinking, problem-solving, time management, networking, teamwork, and critical and analytical thinking, all of which are essential in the professional and personal realms. However, how does one assess the necessity of doing an MBA? Here are some ways to evaluate the potential benefits of this path:

A common perception is that an MBA is strictly aligned with marketing and business management. However, in reality, it is applicable across a diverse range of sectors. Today, specialisations are available in domains such as Human Resources, International Business, Business Analytics, Tourism and Hospitality, Clinical Research Management, Aviation, Fashion and more with each offering unique perspectives and expertise relevant across industries.

Consider the professional who consistently delivers quality work but struggles to achieve full potential. The issue may not be lack of effort but may stem from communication barriers or an inability to effectively manage workloads. These challenges can be addressed by the multifaceted skillset one acquires through an MBA programme, which prepares them to navigate workplace complexities with greater competence. It’s a strategic investment in the human capital of oneself and offers an avenue to augment one’s professional toolkit with essential lifelong skills.

Benefits

Enhancing career opportunities and making a name involves building connections with experts, creating a brand name, and increasing visibility. According to data collected by LinkedIn, 85% of jobs are filled through networking. Interactions with experts offer one perspectives and knowledge about the domain and its current trends. An MBA provides opportunities to interact with such experts, attend workshops and seminars, thereby building connections. For one who aims to establish him/herself in the industry, an MBA is an apt choice.

For those who want to develop unique perspectives and skills, an MBA offers a supportive environment and toolkit to refine ideas, gain the support necessary for venture creation and enables interactions with mentors, training programmes through workshops and meetings with like-minded people.

Thus the shift calculator suggests that individuals who identify with the above situations may find an MBA aligning with their professional development goals. For others, alternative paths such as certification courses may provide better clarity.

An MBA is more than an educational pursuit; it’s a transformative engagement that fortifies one’s ability to scale professional heights. Assess your career goals and vision and see if an MBA aligns with it. This will ensure that the educational choice you make will be a strategic one that amplifies your potential in an ever-evolving job market.

The writer is the Director, Management Development Institute (MDI) Gurgaon

Related Topics

higher education / The Hindu Education Plus / careers

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.