How to master Mixed Data Interpretation Sets in CAT

The Common Admission Test (CAT) is a national-level entrance exam for admission to management programmes in B-Schools. It evaluates a student’s Verbal Ability, Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Ability. One of the most challenging sections in this exam is Data Interpretation, especially as it consists of mixed sets that often combine various data presentation formats including graphs, charts, tables, and logical sequences.

Also this section is divided into two parts: Data Interpretation and Data Sufficiency. When it comes to mixed sets, it presents information in more than one form. For example, a set may combine a bar graph and a pie chart or present data in a table format alongside a line graph. Unlike straightforward DI sets, these require candidates to interpret data from multiple angles and integrate the information for coherent conclusions.

Tips

While it is one of the high-scoring segments, a common challenge for students is to understand the relationship between the different data formats. Often, the data in one format supports the other, and overlooking this can lead to errors. So here are some tips to help students ace this section:

Identify data formats: First identify the manner in which data is presented. Is it a graph, a table, or a chart?

Break it down: Instead of trying to solve all of it at once, take one piece of data each from the format. For example, extract insights from the bar graph first, then move to the pie chart. This will not only help you avoid information overload but will lower chances of mistakes.

Practice regularly: Frequent mock tests will help you master mixed DI sets by simulating exam-like conditions to manage time and pressure. Make sure your mocks include a variety of mixed DI questions so that you can identify and work on your strengths and weaknesses separately.

Develop quick calculation techniques: Thought the CAT allows calculators, relying on them can be time-consuming and unproductive. Hence, agility in mental Maths and quick calculation methods are crucial. Techniques such as approximation, ratios, and percentages can save time and help you solve DI sets more efficiently.

Challenges

When attempting mixed DI sets, students often face various challenges during the exam. Here are a few common ones and how to overcome them.

Data misinterpretation: One of the most common mistakes when transitioning between formats, it can be avoided by double checking the units and scales of graphs and tables.

Time management: If you find yourself stuck on one set during the exam, move on. Lingering on one question wastes time and reduces chances of scoring well in other sections.

Data relationships: In mixed DI sets, the relationship between different data formats is key. Failing to make the connections can lead to incomplete or incorrect answers.

The writer is the Chairman of FOSTIIMA Business School, Delhi