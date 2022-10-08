  • Research all facets of the requirements including language, living conditions and culture.
  • Prioritise what aspects of the experience will be the most important for your future: A co-op placement? Hands-on technical skills? In-person or virtual learning?
  • Determine the qualifications you need to be successful in your career path.
  • Tap into your network and relationships to gather tips and advice from past and current international students.
  • Factor in financial planning well ahead of the application process to assess what schooling experience and programme is the most feasible.
  • Research what job vacancies and careers may continue to be in-demand and popular. This also involves studying the job market of the country you are interested in, including the step-by-step job application, interviews, qualifications and networking process.
  • Maintain a clear budget and ensure you have accounted for all your expenses, including rent, groceries, and travel.