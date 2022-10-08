Do intensive research on various aspects before you start applying for a foreign college. | Photo Credit: Freepik

While studying abroad may not be easy, it can lead to incredible growth. Overseas academic pursuits offer exposure to a range of new experiences — people, cultures, food — and also financial learnings. One who is willing to face and overcome these challenges is truly a global citizen. In order to make the most out of your study abroad experience, it is important to ensure you maximise your education. Here are a few points to keep in mind:

Research all facets of the requirements including language, living conditions and culture.

Prioritise what aspects of the experience will be the most important for your future: A co-op placement? Hands-on technical skills? In-person or virtual learning?

Determine the qualifications you need to be successful in your career path.

Tap into your network and relationships to gather tips and advice from past and current international students.

Factor in financial planning well ahead of the application process to assess what schooling experience and programme is the most feasible.

Research what job vacancies and careers may continue to be in-demand and popular. This also involves studying the job market of the country you are interested in, including the step-by-step job application, interviews, qualifications and networking process.

Maintain a clear budget and ensure you have accounted for all your expenses, including rent, groceries, and travel.

Research first

The cost of an overseas academic programme is huge and needs to be addressed first. Before taking a decision, students must intensively research the type of academic programme, what it entails in the long run, the course timeline, the country of interest, and the currency exchange rates. Equally important is the choice of institution. Get feedback from former international students either online or through personal and peer contacts.

Most undergraduate programmes are of three or four-year duration, which means that they will cost more than postgraduate programmes of one or two years. Technical courses may cost more than a programme in the Arts or Commerce streams. However, a Ph.D. programme could be the exception. Despite the number of years required to complete the doctorate (between three and seven), there may be some financial relief in the form of teaching assistantships or other grants. Many institutes also offer scholarships, grants and fellowships as financial aid for students who meet specific requirements. Also, consider government scholarships and aid offered by corporates and other organisations when making your plans.

The writer is the Head of India Operations, ApplyBoard.