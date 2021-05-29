e-Manage your semesters

Tips to help make the most of a virtual college life

With the world shifting to online education, virtual semesters can be a big adjustment after spending more than a decade in physical classrooms. Though this may not be what you had hoped for, here is how you can make the most of it:

Academics: A decent grade point will reflect on your resume and stay with you for life. So, make a separate area of study at home (preferably not in your bedroom) and ensure you create a proper environment. Don’t compromise on listening in classes or making notes. Turn your cameras on during classes. Find peer groups and fix specific times when you discuss your progress and clear doubts with them.

Social routine: Not being physically present is a challenge, but, thanks to social media, we are connected 24x7. Despite this, fix a time slot for your group to meet on a video call, plan game nights, regular chat sessions, and so on. This will help you mentally as well. For those in the first year, this can be tough but it is important. Talk to new people, reach out, and get to know your batchmates and teachers. Don’t sit alone.

Internships: These play a huge role in teaching you practical life skills, and are perfect opportunities to explore your interests. This is also a good time to get internships in institutions where travel might have been an issue. Even if the experience is online, don’t miss out. Write to professors in foreign universities, apply for company internships, work in start-ups and see if you can juggle internships and your classes.

Extracurricular activities and leadership roles: Not only do these develop specific skills, but also other qualities such as working in teams, time-management, presenting yourself, leading teams, and so on. Look out for opportunities online, follow the club pages, participate in online competitions, discuss new events you can execute with your friends. The methodology may be different but the end result is the same: a more confident version of you.

Time-management: One of the most important skills to build during college years is to manage time between all these aspects. Time-management can be difficult since everything has to be done on laptops only. Hence, you need to draw stricter boundaries here. Planning ahead and avoiding distractions is the key. Don’t try to multi-task a lot, and give due time to each of your tasks.

The writer is an IIT-Delhi alumnus currently working in a management consulting firm. aishwaryasingh898@gmail.com