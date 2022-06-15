How to make AI-based learning solution more relevant in Ed-tech?

Several AI-driven innovations are being used by universities use to drive student success

Photo Credit: Freepik

The last couple of decades has been quite transformational for Artificial Intelligence (AI). What used to be limited to research labs sprung to life and is fuelling innovation. Efficient computation and cheap data storage costs have motivated organisations to embed AI-driven capabilities into their products and services. AI is transforming industries such as healthcare, transportation, retail, finance and insurance, and e-commerce.

While much of the current use is focused on improving customer experience or providing better services, there is one sector in which AI can be transformational. Education, in particular Higher Education Institutions (HEIs).

Education institutions have been using applications such as Enterprise Resource Planning, Student Information Systems, Student Cloud, BlackBoard, and so on, for a while now. As students, faculty, and administrative staff increasingly use these enterprise applications, they produce rich data. Big data is, in turn, capable of generating recommendations and providing latent insights. As educational institutions accumulate data around various student touchpoints, this information can be passed on to AI algorithms to model scenarios.

The pandemic precipitated the use of AI-driven applications, as educational institutions were forced to adapt to newer ways of teaching. This reliance on digital platforms has made organisations realise the significance of providing digital services to students, and AI is perfectly positioned to precisely do that. Here are some AI-driven innovations that universities currently use to drive student success:

Always on support: HEIs provide educational services to hundreds of thousands of students every year across the nation. From university applications to graduation, each step requires students to go through a carefully orchestrated process, and it is natural for learners to have several questions along the way. The most common method to solicit answers is by connecting with the corresponding administrative staff.

Automate responses to FAQs: Natural Language Processing (NLP), a sub-field of AI, can learn from the predefined policy and procedure documentation and answer trivial questions. This will increase student experience and free staff time to focus on more complex and critical questions.

Recommending career paths: Universities are uniquely positioned not just to place the students but also to put them in jobs they would most succeed in. Consider an example where a student performs incredibly well in Calculus and wants to become a Software Engineer. What if the student is aware that Data Science leverages Calculus? This will provide students with personalised recommendations based on their past performance in courses.

Predict student dropouts: While entrance exams are a good measure of students' analytical and learning abilities, they don't guarantee post-admission success Academic unpreparedness, financial constraints, homesickness, lack of fundamental understanding of topics are primary reasons why students drop out. AI can help by predicting the chances of a student dropping out based on previous trends. Data points such as grades, attendance, engagements, participation, and so on, can be collected and fed into the AI models to detect early signs of student disengagement. It is important to note that the predictions are best used to coach and mentor students and not alienate them.

Challenges and path forward: Enabling universities with AI is not without challenges. The primary hurdle that plagues most organisations is the data. All AI algorithms are based on some mathematical assumptions, and the models fail if the data does not satisfy these assumptions. Too little, unalance, or biased data are some primary data quality issues. Furthermore, protecting personally identifiable information is critical to ensure privacy and eliminate unconscious bias.

The writer is Analytics and AI leader at Bose Corporation