Pursue your passion

A lockdown is the best time to figure out your interests and how you can make a career out of them

Career planning in India is usually limited to a few fields. Despite a host of new fields and career options, there is not much awareness among either students or parents. With schools and colleges being shut due to the pandemic, this is a good time to look up and do some research on the courses that may gel with one’s interests. When planning one’s career, there are five main stages:

1. Where do you stand right now? Think about your strengths, what you love, what you consider essential.

2. Where you like yourself to be? Consider your goals for the short-term, medium and long-term (perhaps six months, a year, 3-5years)

3. How are you going to get there? What is the one thing that you should do to get closer to your goal?

4. What is your action plan? Break down the tasks to make quick progress.

5. Evaluate your progress on a timeline that works for you: whether annual, quarterly, or weekly.

Imagine waking up every morning, ready to work. That happens when you are passionate about what you are doing, whether is a profession, a business or a hobby. So, how do you find your passion? Here are a few ideas:

Experiment: Never be afraid to try new stuff. Get used to moving beyond your comfort zone, even if it is challenging. This may lead you to discover your passion and that might become your new profession.

Make a choice: As you experiment and pursue different options, you will narrow it down to a single one that you find most interesting.

From idea to profession: As your interest increases, you will begin to wonder if you can make an income from it. Now train to be an expert in the field: read, research, attend panel discussions, talk to people in the field, find a mentor....

Be inspired: If you have discovered your passion, you will be inspired. Once you make it your profession, you will never feel bad about going to work. Remember, it won’t always be a smooth ride. But as long as you do what you love, it will reflect positively on your attitude to life.

