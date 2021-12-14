Walk that fine line

14 December 2021 16:03 IST

How can students maintain a balance between revising and learning new concepts?

As far as learning is concerned today, the main problem is to remember what is learnt. This requires revision and it is thus important to create a balance between revision and the new things that one learns. Especially when it comes to exams, more so the competitive ones, this can impact one’s performance. It is impossible to revise every topic in the last minute, which is why regular revision helps. It gives one an idea of the topics that will require more time and enable them to schedule their studies more efficiently. Whether one is revising what is already learnt or learning a new topic, there are some strategies that one can put in place. Here are a few:

When and how: Whether it is revision or learning a new topic, decide the time of day. Ensure that this when you are the peak of your energy. Find a place where you will not be disturbed by unnecessary noise.

Understanding: This is the best and the only way to learn effectively. Even if it is only for a short time, make sure you are focused and understand what you are studying. This will also allow you to manage time more efficiently and allocate more time to learn new topics.

Learning strategies: Break down your notes into quick facts, as they are easy to remember. Put these up in places you frequent like the fridge or room doors. You can also use mnemonics to remember some series of words like the periodic table. Another effective ways of studying is to play music as it calms the mind and increases concentration.

Active learning: When tackling new topics, avoid passive learning. Instead of reading it repeatedly, try to think actively about what you are learning and then quiz yourself about the main points learned.

Schedule: Prepare a timetable by checking how much time is available for revision. Next, list subjects or topics on a priority basis and allocate 30-40 minutes to each topic. Make sure the schedule is doable. Most importantly, take breaks to keep yourself refreshed.

The writer is Physics faculty, KOTA