How to land an internship while studying abroad

A combination of strategies and an initiative-taking approach is the key to finding internships when studying abroad. | Photo Credit: Freepik

May 28, 2022 13:33 IST

Tips for students to keep in mind when looking for internships abroad

Internships are the best ways for students to get real-world job experience and exposure needed to get a head start with their careers. Apart from government initiatives and programmes, many public and private sector companies are also looking to hire interns across various industries and domains. Here are some recommendations students should keep in mind while looking for internship opportunities when studying abroad.

Identify your career interest: Recruiters are open to students from diverse fields of education if he/she has the right attitude and appetite to learn and grow. Hence, students should be prepared to start short-term internships across different fields to gauge and identify their career of choice.

Create a one-page resume: To create a good first impression, students need to have crisp and precise one-page resumes, which should include a job-specific summary, work experiences (if any), academic achievements, co-curricular achievements, and a list of soft and hard skills.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Attend career fairs: Career Services and Placement Departments across colleges organise Career Fairs to support both employers and students with networking. Participating employers come with an agenda to shortlist candidates for various internships and graduate trainee roles. Students will get an opportunity to know about organisations, to introduce themselves, and impress recruiters.

Curriculum-integrated internship programmes: Students can also take advantage of academic-integrated credit-based internship programmes. The Career Services department assists students in finding relevant internship opportunities to get a head start in the corporate world.

Network: While this certainly helps get great opportunities, to be successful, students should start with speaking to family, friends, faculty, mentors, and career services/placement offices about the kind of internships they would want to pursue and the companies they wish to join. Also, staying connected with alumni helps in get better opportunities.

Attend industry events: These form a good platform for students to connect with different companies, get to meet key people and stay connected for various career opportunities.

A combination of these strategies along with an initiative-taking approach is the key to find internship opportunities in companies of their choice.

Abdul Razzak is Head - Corporate Alliances and Partnerships, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Dubai Campus