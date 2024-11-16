How to help students pick the right subjects

Maths or Science or Accounts or Economics or Psychology or Art? As many parents and students realise across the IB, CBSE or ICSE boards, choosing the right subjects for Classes 11 and 12 isn’t just about being able to score well. While marks are a critical factor, the subject should also align with the student’s strengths, interests and long-term goals. The sweet spot lies in the intersection of three factors: subjects you love, subjects you do well in, and subjects that will lead you towards careers you aim for!

Of course, it may be hard to find five or six subjects that tick all boxes. So, beyond those that satisfy all three criteria, go for subjects that lead you towards your target careers and those you enjoy or do well in.

Subjects you do well in

That’s simple for subjects you have studied before such as Maths, History, Physics or Economics. But how about Psychology or Accounts or Environmental Science? Get some insights by watching easy primer videos, looking at sample question papers, or even going through an introductory course online. Remember, this is only a good place to start, since different boards have different approaches. Most schools will allow you to sit in on some sample classes before you decide your final subject choices to ratify this.

Subjects you love

Many students say, “I love Maths when I understand it, or practise it well…” The truth is that some subjects take more immersion to make sense of whether you really like them. Again, some subjects are fun simply because they seem easy. However, Class 11 presents a quantum leap in the depth and breadth of content across subjects that had been relatively simple till Class 10.

This is an exploration parents and students should do together, giving each subject a fair shot before you decide what you really enjoy. It also helps to watch simple explainer or tutor videos on Class 11 subjects and observe your own level of engagement with the concepts, and your curiosity to learn more.

As a thumb rule, if learning a new concept in a subject makes you feel excited and curious to know more, you are likely to find it engaging and immersive through high school. On the other hand, if a class, test or exam in a subject makes you feel stressed, even after preparing your best, it may not be a great idea to take it up in senior school!

Subjects needed for potential careers

This is perhaps the most complex factor to analyse. The logic feels circular: should I not choose the subject first and then see what careers it leads me to? Or should it be the other way round?

Career choices should be made keeping in mind your skills, personality and goals. Then the filter of subjects should be applied. It may be necessary to take some subjects you don’t enjoy or do well in to open career choices such as aspiring doctors and architects having to study Physics and Chemistry or aspiring pilots, psychologists or entrepreneurs studying Maths or aspiring designers studying Art.

It also helps to know the necessary and desirable subjects for career paths in the country or system you want to apply to. For instance, Economics usually requires Maths for all countries. The U.S. generally likes to see Math for all courses, Canada is keen on Chemistry for any Engineering or Computer Science course and Maths for Psychology courses, while the U.K. usually demands two Sciences for most STEM areas. Delhi University has, by far, the most stringent subject restrictions, as do Engineering and Medical colleges in India.

Tips for parents

Balance passion with practicality: Your child loves to write and aspires to be a writer, and you don’t want to discourage them? While we always want children to be able to follow their passion, it’s also important to be practical. Discuss the importance of employability, market demand, earning and growth prospects, the kind of life they want for themselves in the future. Also talk about transferable skills.

Work through academic roadblocks: Students often find themselves changing their dream career or aim, because the necessary subjects seem too tough, boring or intimidating. Don’t give up so easily. Discuss academic challenges and how you can help overcome them. Try and improve your child’s relationship with the subject and consider dropping it only after serious thought. It is important for the child to make an informed, thoughtful decision and to make it themselves (for the large part) so they can take ownership of their education journey.

Speak to counsellors, professionals and mentors: Your child wants to become a lawyer? Have them speak to a lawyer and ask about the field. Let them intern at a law firm, pursue an online course and understand the field better. Speak to the school counsellor about subject choices and options at the school. Attend career days and workshops on colleges that schools host. Approach professional career counsellors who can guide you on career prospects, environments and personality traits across different fields.

While many paths are are opening across creative, academic, business and technical fields, each area is also changing rapidly. So, the most important thing is to help your child choose a path that will sustain their interest long enough for them to learn, navigate changes and make their own path.

With inputs from Kritika Malhotra

The writer is Founder and CEO, Inomi Learning, a Gurugram-based career and college guidance firm. info@inomi.in