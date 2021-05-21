Pillars of support

Freepik

While the pandemic has affected education in many ways, not many have looked at the impact on adult learners. Providing the right kind of support will revive their urge to learn.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a lot of disruption in the lives of students, the impact on adult learners has been more. Following are some ways in which educators can support, engage and inspire the adult learners so that they can effectively get back on track:

Following up with the basics: After the lockdown, it is important for educators to pick up from the basics to help older students strengthen their foundation and clear their doubts. This will also help them understand concepts better.

Be more considerate: During virtual classes, adult learners faced a number of difficulties such as technical issues, lack of concentration, trouble learning concepts, and more.Therefore educators need to build an atmosphere in which students are able to study better.

Interactive assignments: To help learners participate actively, think creatively and explore new and innovative ideas, educators need to look at interactive assignments that will also allow students to experience what they learn.

Reach out: The pandemic has also caused a lot of mental stress. Educators need to reach out and ask if learners are facing any difficulties. They should know that they have support and can freely discuss problems. Offerimmediate feedback to make the educational experience more powerful and effective.

Emotional connect: Establish connections to know the learners better. This will also help the educator explain the content in a manner that makes it easy to understand and the learner will therefore be able ot perform more effectively.

Different practice methods: Educators should ensure that they design deliverables in such a manner that the students complete them and that practice doesn’t get monotonous.

The writer is Founder and MD of Kunwar’s Global School