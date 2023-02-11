How to handle stress while studying abroad

February 11, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST

The number of Indian students pursuing international education, especially after the pandemic, has increased tremendously. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, it is estimated that more than 1.3 million Indian students are studying studied abroad in 2022. In 2018, this figure was around seven lakhs. There are various reasons for this growth such as globally recognised institutions, specialised courses, better career prospects, improved lifestyle, and exposure to a multicultural environment.

However, the journey of studying in a different country comes with its own set of challenges. Trying to settle in an unfamiliar place and being far from one’s comfort zone can be daunting. Here are a few tips to cope with the changes that studying abroad can bring.

Maintain social connections: Most educational institutions have buddy programmes or student ambassador programmes to help international students acclimatise to the new environment. Additionally, a student should learn about the host country’s culture so that he/she can make friends and engage with local people. Most countries also have an Indian community association. A student can learn more by checking the website or connecting via social media and also using various platforms to meet new people and participate in events around them.

Keep in touch: Make time to stay in touch with friends, family, and personal support networks: Schedule a family call time via video calls. Seeing and talking with family and close friends regularly will help alleviate homesickness.

Learn about the city: Once students have settled in, they should explore the city. Walking down a lane or busy street will help them bond with the locals and learn more about their surroundings.

Share your emotions: Instead of hiding your feelings, embrace them. If coping with the situation is complex, talk to friends, write a journal, or seek professional help. Many colleges also have special programmes for international students in the form of groups, counsellors, and so on. Find out what your options are and make use of them.

Pursue a hobby: Develop a hobby or learn something new. Join a book club or a dance class or take care of a plant or animal. This will give you a sense of purpose and act as a stress buster.

The writer is Regional Director- South Asia & Mauritius, IDP Education