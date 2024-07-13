How to get the most of a gap year

A gap year, traditionally viewed as a break before entering higher education or starting a career, can contribute significantly to personal growth and professional development, especially for those planning to study abroad. A study by the Indian School Counsellors Association in 2023 found that 72% of counsellors believe students who take a structured gap year return to their studies with increased focus and motivation. This indicates that the effective utilisation of this period requires meticulous planning and careful preparation.

However, before exploring how to optimise a gap year, it is essential to understand why students choose this route. Some students work during this time to gain experience and save money, while others travel to explore new cultures or study for crucial entrance exams. India’s competitive academic environment often leads students to take a gap year to avoid burnout before entering demanding international programs. A 2023 study by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) found that 38% of Indian students experience moderate to severe burnout before starting higher education. Therefore, a well-planned gap year allows for a structured yet flexible approach to explore new avenues and expand personal horizons. Here are some strategies to help students make the most of their gap year:

Goal setting: Determine what you want to achieve during the gap year. Whether it’s acquiring specific skills, exploring new cultures, or preparation for future studies, having clear objectives will guide your activities and help measure your success.

Budget: Investigate opportunities that align with your goals and interests. Consider the costs associated with different options, including travel, accommodation, and daily expenses. Create a budget that accounts for all potential expenditures and include a contingency fund for unforeseen circumstances.

Guidance: Advice and insights from parents, teachers, mentors, or peers who have taken a gap year will provide practical advice and emotional support and help you navigate your options more effectively.

Flexibility: A gap year often presents unforeseen situations. Being flexible and adaptable allows you to seize new opportunities and manage any challenges that arise.

Preparation: Prepare yourself for the range of experiences the time might bring. Emotional resilience and physical readiness are key to overcome challenges and benefit from your year off.

Globally, studies show that students who take gap years are 10% more likely to be accepted into the universities of their choice. Choosing the right activities can significantly enhance one’s resume and prepare you for future opportunities. Here are some beneficial activities:

Volunteering: Engage in projects that not only enhance your interpersonal skills but also broaden your understanding of global issues. Choose volunteer opportunities that align with your career goals and passions.

Languages: In today’s globalised world, being multilingual is a valuable skill. Learning a foreign language not only boosts your resume but also improves your communication abilities in diverse environments.

Sports: Participating in sports or coaching can help develop leadership and teamwork skills, especially if they involve organising or leading teams in different cultural settings.

Internship: Hands-on work experience is crucial to gain practical skills and insights into potential career paths. Internships provide a deep understanding of industry dynamics and offer networking opportunities.

Develop skills: Digital courses allow you to acquire new skills or deepen existing ones in areas like digital marketing, data analysis, or creative design, which are increasingly important in various professional fields.

Hobbies: Pursuing personal interests such as starting a blog, learning a musical instrument, or developing a tech project can lead to significant personal development and showcase your creativity to potential educators or employers.

When considering a gap year, weigh potential benefits against the costs. Reflect on how the activities you plan will enhance your academic readiness, career prospects, and personal growth. With proper planning and the right mindset, a gap year can be a transformative phase in your life.

The writer is Founder and Director of OneStep Global

