Work or study abroad?

28 August 2021 15:05 IST

Here’s how to factor in job opportunities when choosing the destination for your overseas education

Many students dream of studying and working abroad. Often the research starts even as one is choosing the destination for overseas education. Given that each country offers a distinct set of possibilities, what are the factors to consider before making a choice? Here are some tips:

The right course in the right country: While most top universities offer interesting courses, the fact remains that there are always a few that may have more career opportunities than others. For instance, if you are interested in a language course in French, France and Canada would obviously offer better job opportunities. Similarly, if you were interested in research opportunities in marsupials, Australia and New Zealand would be the preferred destinations.

Understand the industry base: It is essential to understand why one plans to study abroad. One common factor is to advance the standard of living. If so, taking up a course like aeronautical engineering in a destination where there is no relevant industry would be counter-intuitive and hence, pursuing immigration would be far more difficult. Therefore, look for relevant industries around the accessible proximity of your university of interest when choosing a course.

Advertising

Advertising

Return on investment: A common mistake among students is to regard education costs (tuition fees and living cost) as funds expended and not as an investment. The return on investment is simply the expected earnings after course completion divided by the cost of education. Research the job and salary statistics of the desired country according to the industry. However, some courses are very expensive and may not be affordable for all. In this case, students should justify their expectations and study the courses that they can afford. In addition, students should be aware that a starting course may not always lead directly into the job market but may lead to another with ample career opportunities. For example, some institutes may offer a foundation course as a requirement for an engineering course. While this may not get one a job, it may act as a bridge to a course that will bring further opportunities. Therefore, students should use course comparison platforms to search, compare and find their desired courses and institutes.

The writer is a Higher Education Relationship Consultant, Educonnect Australia (www.educonnect.com.au)