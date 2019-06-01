How to enjoy the process of finding your ideal job

Often, collectively, as a society, we fall prey to stereotypes and typecasting. Despite conscious efforts taken to untangle the preconceived knots in our head, we fail to do so. The constant need to fit into a certain box, in order to be the kind of person one wants to be is also one such notion that we perpetuate. However, Priya Malik, the speaker breaks this myth by taping a tale of her professional life.

She explains why one need not necessarily fit into a box, and can move from one box to the other, if needed. From being a high school English teacher, quality analyst, call centre agent to an actor, writer, stand-up comedian and radio broadcaster, she has done it all. She began her journey with the quest of finding the ideal job.

Her ideal job was one that she wanted to settle in for someday, and she wanted to do so by trying a variety of jobs. Now, instead of completing the quest, she wants to enjoy the process, and the professional fluidity that comes with it.

“I am 30 years old and in the last 30 years, I think I’ve done almost thirty odd jobs, chosen thirty professions only to find out that doing a variety of things is what makes me who I am.”

Priya Malik claims her story to be an average one, but the role it has played in breaking stereotypes and discovering new paths is what makes it different.