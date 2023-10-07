How to efficiently utilise AI platforms to optimise competitive exam preparation

October 07, 2023 01:38 pm | Updated 01:38 pm IST

The quest for academic excellence has intensified significantly when it comes to competitive exams like JEE and NEET. Students are constantly striving to enhance the quality of their preparations to crack these exams. The inclusion of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in education has opened up new avenues to optimise competitive exam preparation. A look at how AI-powered tools can transform competitve exam prep:

Learning materials

A key benefit is the availability of adaptive learning materials. Based on the performance in their mock exams, these systems utilise specialised Machine Learning algorithms to analyse individual strengths and weaknesses and give customised reports. As a result, the AI system alters the learning material to meet individual demands. It curates a personalised study plan, focusing on aspects that require extra attention. This saves time and ensures that students focus on the targeted topics based on their analysis report. With the ability to learn at their own pace and focus on weak subjects, students can scale their exam preparations and achieve better outcomes.

Intelligent tutoring

AI-powered intelligent tutoring systems can transform how students seek guidance during their preparations. These virtual tutors can provide feedback and assistance, creating a one-on-one learning experience. Moreover, the AI tutor adapts to the student’s learning style, ensuring that the learning process is engaging and effective.

Smart practice tests

Smart practice test platforms use advanced technology to curate practice sheets and assess an individual’s understanding of different topics. The AI system tracks the student’s progress over time and identifies patterns in performance. The difficulty level of questions is based on the student’s past performance, allowing students to focus on weaker sections and build confidence in their strong areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Virtual simulation

Competitive exams often have strict time constraints, and time management is crucial for success. AI-powered virtual simulations offer an immersive environment that replicate the exam format and difficulty, allowing students to write exams within a specific timeframe. By participating in virtual simulations, students can improve their time management skills, strategise on which questions to attempt first and learn to prioritise time wisely across different sections. This develops confidence, reduces exam anxiety, and enhances overall performance.

The use of AI to prepare for competitive exams has limitless possibilities. The early adoption of technology will certainly aid those who are trying to make their learning and education a little easier and more fun. As we continue to investigate the potential of AI in education, it is imperative that we stay focused on the end goal of building a just, equitable, and inclusive educational system that allows all students to attain their full potential.

The writer is Founder and CEO, Motion Education

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.