How to develop English vocabulary for the IELTS exam

August 26, 2023 04:20 pm | Updated 04:20 pm IST

A strong vocabulary has always been key to display one’s proficiency in language. In the IELTS exam, often, the lack of vocabulary often hinders candidates from high scores because they struggle to produce complex written or spoken samples of English and to comprehend the reading and listening tasks. Many centres provide a vocab cheat-sheet as a quick cosmetic fix and candidates memorise the words and meanings out of context. With little or no exposure to the authentic use, this leads to inappropriate use of words, which affects their scores. Here are some strategies by which IELTS candidates can improve their vocabulary in a more permanent manner.

Read or listen regularly: Like most language exams, IELTS makes use of authentic sources of English in developing its tests. It is important that candidates read and listen to the English language in use. Reading widely, especially generally and on different topics, is crucial. They need not focus on specific registers but must know keywords under various topics. Lexical items from journals such as The NatGeo, Discovery, The Guardian, The Post, BBC News and others offer a wealth of useful reading material Another way is focussed listening to non-scripted English shows and podcasts. Contrary to the popular notion that English can be learnt by watching movies, candidates will get better exposure to the language through radio shows, podcasts, talk shows and discussions. They must be familiar with native accents and pronunciations.

Meaning through context: Often, candidates come across new words and must learn to infer the meanings through the context of use. To be able to do this in the exam requires practice. Instead of immediately looking up the meaning on the Internet, candidates must try to infer the meaning and check if it is appropriate to the context of the passage or listening sample.

Use MPFU system for new words: Having a dedicated notebook to record new vocabulary is another great step. But it is important to ensure that they are not just jotted down and are transferred to the conscious mind. This depends on how it is recorded. Use the Meaning-Pronunciation-Form-Use (MPFU) system and also note the context in which you heard or read the word.

Use the new words: One of the best ways to add to one’s vocabulary is to use it in speaking and writing, thereby reinforcing the accurate and appropriate everyday use of the language.

Interactive games and coaching: Candidates can use apps such as Elsa App for vocabulary games. Quizzlet has a range of sets of flashcards that may also be organised by topics. The Cambridge Dictionary (dictionary.cambridge.org) provides the meaning, pronunciation, different forms and usage of the word, synonyms, antonyms, and all authentic samples of its usage.

The writer is Director, The English Advantage (T.E.A)