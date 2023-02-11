ADVERTISEMENT

How to decide about career paths

February 11, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST

How and when does a student decide what he or she wants to do? A few tips.

Sujatha Kshirsagar

Learning is not just about school and college. | Photo Credit: Freepik

For years, students have been asked what they want to do as an adult. Choosing one’s career path has become more important today. When does one start preparing? How does one go about it? Here are some tips:

Where: The first step is to decide whether you are going to do your undergraduate studies in India or abroad. It is a good idea to start deliberating on this when in Class 8 or Class 9. Then consider the stream — Commerce, Humanities or Science. This should be based on the child’s interest in the subjects and career choices.

Early start: The foundation is laid in Class 8/9 and the serious preparation begins in Class 11/12. This gives you various options and allows for course correction. It is like building a five-year plan.

Entrance exams: While it is important to do well in the entrance exams, not everything depends on this. The board exam also matters. In the CUET, the board exam score is the tie-breaker. Remember admissions also involve other criteria like gender balance, giving weightage to other aspects such as extracurricular activities, and internships among others.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Build skills: It is important to have a non-academic hobby/skill at which the student excels. Whether it is participating in sports, music, dance, painting, or involvement in social causes, look beyond the certifications and build a deep and abiding interest and knowledge in the field.

Build personality: General knowledge, good communication skills (including language) and awareness of the world around are crucial. Start working on these aspects early.

Plan B: While a student may be interested or talented in a particular field, he/she should not be stressed out or overwhelmed by the pressure to do well. Ensure that you have a Plan B as a fallback option.

As the world around us evolves, newer options open up almost every day. Stay invested and updated. Learning is not just about school and college, it is lifelong.

The writer is the President and Chief Business Officer, Career Launcher

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US