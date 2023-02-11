How to decide about career paths

February 11, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST

For years, students have been asked what they want to do as an adult. Choosing one’s career path has become more important today. When does one start preparing? How does one go about it? Here are some tips:

Where: The first step is to decide whether you are going to do your undergraduate studies in India or abroad. It is a good idea to start deliberating on this when in Class 8 or Class 9. Then consider the stream — Commerce, Humanities or Science. This should be based on the child’s interest in the subjects and career choices.

Early start: The foundation is laid in Class 8/9 and the serious preparation begins in Class 11/12. This gives you various options and allows for course correction. It is like building a five-year plan.

Entrance exams: While it is important to do well in the entrance exams, not everything depends on this. The board exam also matters. In the CUET, the board exam score is the tie-breaker. Remember admissions also involve other criteria like gender balance, giving weightage to other aspects such as extracurricular activities, and internships among others.

Build skills: It is important to have a non-academic hobby/skill at which the student excels. Whether it is participating in sports, music, dance, painting, or involvement in social causes, look beyond the certifications and build a deep and abiding interest and knowledge in the field.

Build personality: General knowledge, good communication skills (including language) and awareness of the world around are crucial. Start working on these aspects early.

Plan B: While a student may be interested or talented in a particular field, he/she should not be stressed out or overwhelmed by the pressure to do well. Ensure that you have a Plan B as a fallback option.

As the world around us evolves, newer options open up almost every day. Stay invested and updated. Learning is not just about school and college, it is lifelong.

The writer is the President and Chief Business Officer, Career Launcher