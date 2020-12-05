Practice, a priority

The coveted IIFT test can be cracked with practice, hard work, and extra focus on general knowledge

Admission to the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) is coveted by MBA aspirants. Since this test is going online for the first time, aspirants should get used to this mode at the earliest. The test features 110 questions spread over four sections — English, Math, Data Interpretation/ Logical Reasoning, and General Knowledge. The fly in the ointment is the General Knowledge section. Fortunately, the cutoff for this section is lower than the rest.

Like the other MBA entrance tests, speed is essential, and one must watch out for the negative markings.

How to study

1. Practise speed math and mental calculations. Given the inexorable pressure of the ticking clock, calculating on your scrap sheet will be suicidal. Figure out a way to remember squares, cubes, fractions and square roots till 75 at least. In Data Interpretation, ratios and proportions must be thoroughly revised. Likewise, practise pie charts, bars and combination graphs constantly.

2. For Logical Reasoning, make sure you are thorough with linear arrangements, circular arrangements, blood relations, coding/decoding and distance/directions and also master areas of inference and assumptions.

3. In Quantitative Aptitude, focus on modern math, algebra, arithmetic, probability, and permutations and combinations because these are favourites.

4. In the Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension section, you will be tested on functional grammar and passage comprehension. Learn synonyms and antonyms thoroughly. Practise exercises in books that help increase vocabulary. Get concepts such as subject-verb agreement, parallelisms, idiomatic errors and comparatives/superlatives clear. The actual stress in this section will be Reading Comprehension (RC). But there is no substitute for non-stop practise. You will need to practise RCs on varied topics. Try to paraphrase the passage into words you are comfortable with. See if you can summarise every para into a single line to capture its main point. Concentrate on primary purpose, central idea, inference, and tone of the passage. These always feature in IIFT tests.

5. The General Knowledge section should be attempted last. A good source for information is the year books published by various media houses. Choose the current year’s and the previous year’s editions.

Finally, just like one does for other entrance exams, solve as many of the previous years’ papers as you can, as that will be the broad template followed.

The writer is Academic Head, T.I.M.E. Chennai.