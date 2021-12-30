Choosing the right ed-tech app

30 December 2021 11:23 IST

Since each individual has his/her learning needs, what should one look for?

According to a survey, India has more than 3,500 ed-tech start-ups with an industry worth $1.96 billion. With India being the second largest consumer of the Internet and having the biggest smartphone market after China, mobile edtech is playing a major role in the transformation of the traditional classroom, as these apps are stimulating and fun for students and promote a self-learning environment.

There are many apps available for students seeking to prepare for a test, government exams or learning a skill and to improve academic learning and boost personality.

But how does one choose the right app, given that each individual has his/her own learning needs? Here are some tips:

Content matters

A student needs to know his/her learning needs first and then look for apps that offer personalisation. Are you looking to master a specific activity or skill? Then look for a learning app that caters to that niche or domain. Do not go in for one that offers a wide range of content. One that is specific to the domain you want to specialise in will be more useful.

Another aspect to look into is whether it offers only recorded content, all of which follow the same pattern, or whether it has a mix of recorded content and live classes. The latter will provide more value as it offers better support to the learning experience.

Don’t go by brand names. Check if that app fulfils your needs. For example, if you wish to excel in Maths, look for an app that builds conceptual understanding rather than helping you memorise formulas.

There is no shortage of learning apps across disciplines. Choosing the best one depends on your age, goals and the skills you wish to learn. There is no shortage of learning apps in today’s digital world. There are thousands of educational apps available across disciplines.

