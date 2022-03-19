Which kind of learner are you?

How to choose an ed-tech programme that works for you

While people talk about the explosion of ed-tech companies and how learners are spoilt for choice, each company is different, especially in the professional learning segment. The learning experience that each provides also differs and correlates directly to learners’ distinct needs, learning styles, and goals. Broadly, there are three types of learners — upskillers, transitioners, and lifelong learners.

The differences

Upskillers are those seeking to bridge the gap between their current capabilities, and the skills employers desire. A classic case would be a data analyst who wants to learn Python or R or Tableau and build a career as a data scientist.

A transitioner is someone who is knee-deep in a specific domain, which may be becoming redundant or obsolete due to technological advances. If they understand the need to transition to another domain, new skills could be a career saver.

Finally, the third is the lifelong learner, a curious person whose thirst for knowledge cannot be quenched. They keep coming back to learn new things just for the love of acquiring knowledge. Here, the learner’s age is not a determining factor because they want to gain knowledge without any expectation of a career outcome, a salary increment, or a promotion at work. As a result, they focus on enjoying the learning experience.

The learner-ed-tech relationship has several discrepancies in expectations and offerings. Some companies are built for lifelong learners. These programmes are largely self-paced, which means it depends on the learner’s motivation and determination to understand the courses independently. That’s why these programmes are are not best suited for upskillers and transitioners.

On the other side are companies that offer more instructor-led sessions. Their focus is the learner’s career outcome; hence, they appeal to the first two categories, as the programmes are designed for people who want to see a difference in their workplace and careers.

So what should one choose? Undoubtedly, driven, motivated, and committed learners do well with self-paced programmes. However, those who need guidance, doubt clarification, and a little nudge from mentors, to stay motivated during their learning journey, should opt for instructor-led sessions

Learners should choose programmes based on why they wish to acquire a specific skill. Some may already know Python and R, but wish to learn another language to ensure a better appraisal or add value to their resume. Others may want to build a new career path with new-age skills like Data Science.

Finally, one cannot ignore the course fee. While self-paced learning is usually offered at modest rates, instructor-driven classes come with premium pricing. That is mainly because of the learning experience provided and the effort that goes into bringing experts from the industry to train, curate, modify content, and provide that high-touchpoint learning experience in a localised fashion as well as ensure that learners make progress and advance towards achieving their career goals.

This is why it is extremely important to research the course requirements, time dedication, faculty, opportunities in the domain, the company itself and the university or corporate partnerships to be able to come to a better conclusion. Not only will it help you reap better outcomes, but it will also make your learning journey enjoyable and motivate you to be a lifelong learner.

The writer is the Head of Programmes and Marketing, Hero Vired.