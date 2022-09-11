How to choose a specialisation for DBA?

The Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) degree prepares professionals for the next realm of business leadership, innovation, and customer excellence. | Photo Credit: Freepik

The Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) degree prepares professionals for the next realm of business leadership, innovation, and customer excellence. One who aspires to do a DBAA needs to undertake rigorous research on analysing real-life business challenges posed by the volatile global economy and commercial systems. The nature of the degree is such that it boosts career growth due to the knowledge gained and the hands-on research experience. One can identify the appropriate domain of specialisation by analysing interest, career path and one’s own aspirations.

Keep an open mind

Business Administration provides opportunities across varied sectors and domains such as Accounting, Finance, Healthcare Administration, Business Intelligence, Information System Management, Business Strategy, and Human Resources. These multiple options, however, tend to confuse those deciding on their stream of specialisation. So it is important to understand the various factors at play.

A DBA is the highest level of a Business Administration degree and normally involves three to four years of academic coursework. A critical aspect of this course is the dissertation/research topic, which is basically the area of specialisation. When choosing the topic, start with the basics such as area of interest and career goals and aspirations. But it is not limited to that. One must keep an open mind and adopt a futuristic approach. Factors such as industry movement and trends, evolving demands, recent global developments and so on also need to be considered.

Next, think about the competition. How are you going to stand out from the crowd? This is where both the topic and specialisation area come into play. Explore previously published work in the field, talk to domain experts, go through findings of earlier research papers, conduct focus group interviews and consider the availability of resources in the field you are looking at.

A DBA also offers the opportunity to switch streams. For example, someone working in Accounts or Finance can move to Marketing by choosing to specialise in that field for his/her DBA. Thus, long-term goals are critical when deciding a DBA specialisation.

Given the rapid changes taking place in the workplace and in society, this degree can help one achieve their dream career, if done right.

The writer is Co-founder and MD, upGrad