Land that dream job

28 July 2021 16:10 IST

Academic achievements apart, focus on widening your existing repertoire of skills and developing yourself in a holistic manner

The world is in a constant state of flux, and the rules for achieving professional success change every day. A degree certificate does not include instructions for what comes next, and the onus is on the student to figure this out.

Only 3-4% of the typical college student in India goes on to pursue higher education and around 95% apply for campus placements, as the priority is a job after graduation. University curricula are updated only once in two years whereas industries updaet their technology every six months or so. This creates a disparity between the skill sets of fresh university graduates and the job market itself.

The rigid set of rules that govern the approach to education and employment in India have given rise to an “acceptable” trajectory of academic and professional pursuits. The single-minded focus of most students on their grades comes at the cost of developing the other skills necessary to thrive in the corporate world. Good grades are crucial, but there are other aspects to a successful CV.

Over 80% of students, whose CVs feature only their academic achievements, are unable to get a job through campus recruitment. If they do get one, it is rarely an ideal match for their skill set and talents. Recruiters compare the skills portrayed in the CV and the ones required for the role they are interviewing for. Holistic development is important to determine if one will be a good fit for the role in their organisation.

Building up

The profile is that part of your CV that answers the question, “Why should I hire you over the other candidates?” The projects you have participated in, internships, prior work experience, certifications, and all the other feathers you have accumulated in your cap over the course of your upskilling journey define your profile.

Your profile should be tailored to the specific role you wish to apply for when you graduate. Knowing where you want to go, and aiming for this goal, will make it far easier to work on what will help you to get there. The first step of your upskilling journey is choosing the ideal role after graduation.

After you have chosen your role, the next step will be to find the right industry-oriented upskilling course to equip yourself. The best way to do this is to complete an internship in the relevant field or industry-related projects.

Gone are the days when your report card could determine how bright your future would look. Decisive focus on your goals is a must in these times, with dynamic industry standards and role requirements that change like the weather. Work hard on your grades, but it is equally important to create a good profile and widen your existing repertoire of skills in order to land your dream job.

The writer is Co-Founder and CEO CareerLabs