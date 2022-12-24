How to build a personal brand

December 24, 2022 12:07 pm | Updated 12:07 pm IST

I’m a fan of excess, especially when it comes to imagination because it fuels my writing. However, when someone says a lot of things, builds drama into something simple and exaggerates with unnecessary detail, it becomes difficult for me to trust that individual, especially if I don’t know that person. Will the excess of words and highfalutin be followed up with action is my first question. In most cases, there’s zero action, only words. This is especially relevant in the context of introducing oneself and the bios some people use on social media.

In the last decade or so, it has become fashionable for some people to write fanciful descriptions about who they are, what they do for a living or what they have accomplished. What you say on your social media is your business, of course, and perhaps you think it has no bearing on your professional life. I disagree. The way we depict ourselves in the external world forms a huge chunk of our personal brand and this cannot be separated from our professional brand. Who we are in the world often gets reflected in our place of work as well and so it pays to be elegant about how we portray ourselves in any medium.

Bio or ad?

Let’s take an example: “I am a technology professional and an industry thought leader. I’m the founder and CEO of XYZ enterprises. When I’m not mentoring high-potential individuals and shaping their careers, I travel the world and try to make it a better place. I have touched 350 lives so far with my travels and inspirational life lessons and am now working on making a film based on my experiences.”

At first glance, this may seem like an impressive bio, but read it closely and it seems like an exaggerated ad about someone who is too good to be true. Is it all right to call oneself a leader? This sort of self-proclaimed importance is in bad taste; after all, it’s not for us to say we are leaders, but for the world to recognise us in any field. It also seems presumptuous to claim that you shape careers, make the world a better place, and that your experiences are worthy enough to be made into a film.

The individual the bio describes comes across as self-important, egoistic and arrogant because of the exaggerated content. Therefore, the text could do with a good deal of trimming for both length and meaning, to come across as sincere. An edited version could read thus: “A technology professional, I’m the founder and CEO of XYZ enterprises. I enjoy mentoring high-potential individuals and, in my free time, I like to travel and see the world.” The essence of the bio is retained while removing dramatic and exaggerated prose.

Conveying more by saying less and being factual is important in any text that describes you. For instance, if you have been an intern at an organisation and that needs to be mentioned in your CV or your bio anywhere, it needs to be mentioned. It would be incorrect to say you worked there. There’s a world of a difference between being an employee and an intern. Rather than using tall tales and artificial adjectives, the objective must be to state facts and be accurate when listing accomplishments. Our personal brand builds on credibility, not on tall tales and excess.

The writer is a poet, novelist, translator and literary journalist. She’s also a communications professional and works at UST, a digital services company. Views expressed are personal. @anupamaraju